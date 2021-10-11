Faroe Islands vs Scotland prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

In search of their fourth win on the trot in Group F of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Scotland take a trip to the Tórsvøllur Stadium to face Faroe Islands on Tuesday.

The hosts find themselves in fifth place after an underwhelming campaign and will be looking to upset the visitors and pick up a morale-boosting win.

Faroe Islands failed to pick up their first successive win since October 2020 as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Austria last Saturday.

This followed a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Moldova back in September to end their run of two straight losses.

With just four points from seven games, Faroe Islands are currently second-bottom in Group F, three points above last-placed Moldova.

Scotland, on the other hand, continued their fine string of performances as they claimed a thrilling 3-2 win over Israel last time out.

Prior to that, Steve Clarke’s men claimed a 1-0 win over Moldova on 4 September, before seeing off Austria by the same scoreline.

With 14 points from seven games, Scotland are currently second in the group standings, four points ahead of third-placed Israel.

Faroe Islands vs Scotland Head-To-Head

Scotland have been utterly dominant against the hosts and are unbeaten in each of their previous 10 encounters. They have picked up eight wins in that time, while two games have ended in draws.

Faroe Islands Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-L

Scotland Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-W

Faroe Islands vs Scotland Team News

Faroe Islands

The hosts remain without the services of Heri Mohr, who has been declared unavailable for the qualifiers. Other than that, Steve Clarke has a full strength squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Heri Mohr

Scotland

Southampton forward Che Adams is a major doubt for Scotland after coming off with a slight injury midway through the game against Israel last time out.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Che Adams

Faroe Islands vs Scotland Predicted XI

Faroe Islands Predicted XI (4-5-1): Gunnar Nielsen; Gilli Rólantsson, Odmar Færø, Sonni Nattestad, Viljormur Davidsen; René Shaki Joensen, Hallur Hansson, Gunnar Vatnhamar, Brandur Hendriksson Olsen, Ári Mohr Jónsson; Jóan Edmundsson

Scotland Predicted XI (3-5-2): Craig Gordon; Scott McTominay, Jack Hendry, Kieran Tierney; Stephen O'Donnell, John McGinn, Billy Gilmour, Ryan Christie, Andrew Robertson; Stuart Armstrong, Lyndon Dykes

Faroe Islands vs Scotland Prediction

Faroe Islands have struggled to get going in the qualifiers and find themselves three points above last-placed Moldova. Scotland have hit their stride in Group F and are currently on a three-game winning streak.

Also Read

We anticipate Scotland will claim all three points and strengthen their qualification chances.

Prediction: Faroe Islands 0-3 Scotland

Edited by Peter P