Faroe Islands vs Turkey prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022

Faroe Islands and Turkey square off at the Torsvollur Stadium in Group C1 of the UEFA Nations League on Sunday.

The visitors head into the weekend unbeaten in their five games so far and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Faroe Islands were involved in a share of the spoils for the second consecutive game as they played out a 1-1 draw with Lithuania on Thursday.

They are now unbeaten in their last three games, claiming two draws and one win since June’s 1-0 loss against Luxembourg.

With five points from five games, Faroe Islands are currently third in Group C1, four points above rock-bottom Lithuania.

Meanwhile, Turkey came from behind on three different occasions to salvage a 3-3 draw with Luxembourg last time out.

Prior to that, they were on a run of four wins from their opening four games of the campaign, scoring 14 goals and keeping four clean sheets.

With 13 points from five games, Turkey sits at the top of the group standings with a five-point cushion over second-placed Luxembourg.

Faroe Islands vs Turkey Head-To-Head

This will be the third-ever meeting between the sides. Turkey have picked up one win in their previous two encounters, while the spoils have been shared once.

Faroe Islands Form Guide: D-D-W-L-L

Turkey Form Guide: D-W-W-W-W

Faroe Islands vs Turkey Team News

Faroe Islands

Following their injury-free game against Lithuania last time out, Faroe Islands head into the weekend with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Turkey

Barring any late fitness issues, Turkey have no injuries in their camp, giving manager Stefan Kuntz the luxury of a full strength squad to select from.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Faroe Islands vs Turkey Predicted XI

Faroe Islands Predicted XI (4-4-2): Gunnar Nielsen; Gilli Rólantsson, Hørður Askham, Gunnar Vatnhamar, Viljormur Davidsen; Jóannes Bjartalíð, Jákup Biskopstø Andreasen. René Shaki Joensen, Meinhard Olsen; Jóan Edmundsson, Klæmint Olsen

Turkey Predicted XI (4-4-2): Uğurcan Çakır; Zeki Çelik, Kaan Ayhan, Çağlar Söyüncü, Eren Elmalı; Cengiz Ünder, Ferdi Kadıoğlu, Orkun Kökçü, Kerem Aktürkoğlu; Enes Ünal, Halil Dervişoğlu

Faroe Islands vs Turkey Prediction

After seeing their winning streak come to an end last time out, Turkey will head into the weekend looking to bounce back and wrap up their group campaign with a bang.

Kuntz’s men take on an inconsistent Faroe Islands side who have managed just one win in their five games and we predict they will come away with a comfortable win.

Prediction: Faroe Islands 0-3 Turkey

