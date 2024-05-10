Fatih Karagumruk vs Galatasaray prediction, preview, team news and more | Super Lig 2023-24

Title-chasing Galatasaray are back in action this weekend as they visit the Atatürk Olympic Stadium to face Fatih Karagumruk in round 35 of the Super Lig on Sunday. Okan Buruk’s side hold a six-point lead at the top of the table heading into the final three games of the season.

Fatih Karagumruk suffered a semi-final exit from the Turkish Cup on Wednesday as they were beaten 4-0 by Trabzonspor, who secured an emphatic 7-2 aggregate victory to book their spot in the final.

Tolunay Kafkas’s men now return to the Super Lig, where they have turned a corner in recent weeks, picking up two wins and one draw in their last three matches.

This impressive run of results has seen Karagumruk pull two points clear of the relegation zone as they now sit 15th in the table with 37 points from 35 matches.

Elsewhere, Galatasaray put on a show in front of their home supporters last time out when they cruised to a 6-1 victory over Sivasspor.

Buruk’s side have won nine games on the bounce across all competitions, a run which has seen them open up a six-point lead at the top of the table.

With just three games to go, a win will see Galatasaray clinch their 24th league title this weekend should second-placed Fenerbahce fail to beat Kayserispor.

Fatih Karagumruk vs Galatasaray Head-To-Head

With three wins from the last eight meetings between the sides, Galatasaray hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Fatih Karagumruk have picked up two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

Fatih Karagumruk Form Guide: L-D-W-L-W

Galatasaray Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

Fatih Karagumruk vs Galatasaray Team News

Fatih Karagumruk

Karagumruk will be without Andrea Bertolacci, who has been ruled out with a muscle problem, while fellow veteran Sofiane Feghouli is suspended.

Injured: Andrea Bertolacci

Suspended: Sofiane Feghouli

Galatasaray

Barring any late injury setbacks, Buruk’s men head into the weekend with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Fatih Karagumruk vs Galatasaray Predicted XI

Fatih Karagumruk Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Salvatore Sirigu; Frederic Veseli, Koray Günter, Federico Ceccherini, Levent Mercan; Marcus Rohden, Dimitrios Kourbelis; Can Keles, Valentin Eysseric, Ryan Mendes; Marcao Vinicius

Galatasaray Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Fernando Muslera; Kaan Ayhan, Victor Nelsson, Abdlkerim Bardakci, Derrick Köhn; Lucas Torreira, Kerem Demirbay; Hakim Ziyech, Dries Mertens, Baris Yilmaz; Mauro Icardi

Fatih Karagumruk vs Galatasaray Prediction

Fatih Karagumruk are in for a tough 90 minutes against a high-flying Galatasaray side who are currently firing on all cylinders. We predict a one-sided affair, with the visitors claiming all three points.

Prediction: Fatih Karagumruk 1-3 Galatasaray