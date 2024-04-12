Fatih vs Fenerbahce Prediction and Betting Tips | April 14th 2024 

Fatih Karagumruk and Fenerbahce will trade tackles in a Turkish Super Lig matchday 32 fixture on Sunday.

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 defeat away to Sivasspor last weekend. Rey Manaj's 88th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Fenerbahce, meanwhile, fell to a 3-2 defeat away to Olympiacos in the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference Leaue quarterfinal tie on Thursday. Konstantinos Fortounis, Stefan Jovetic and Chiquinho all scored to give the Greeks a three-goal lead by the 57th-minute. However, Dusan Tadic and Irfan Kahveci gave the visitors a lifeline.

The Canaries will turn their focus to the domestic scene where their last game came in 4-2 home win over Adana Demirspor.

The victory left them in second spot in the league table, having garnered 82 points from 31 games. Fatih are 18th with 30 points to their name.

Fatih vs Fenerbahce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Fenerbahce have seven wins and four draws from the last 12 head-to-head games.

Their most recent meeting came in November 2023 when Fener claimed a 2-1 home win.

Five of Fenerbahce's last six games have produced three goals or more.

Seven of Karagumruk's last eight competitive games have produced under 2.5 goals.

Nine of the 10 head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends, with eight games in this sequence producing three goals or more.

Fatih are currently unbeaten in their last eight home games (three wins).

Fenerbahce's last six games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Fatih vs Fenerbahce Prediction

Fatih Karagumruk are in severe danger of being relegated and are currently two points away from safety. The Black Red's survival hopes could rest on their home form as we enter the home stretch of the campaign.

Fenerbahce, by contrast, are engaged in a neck-and-neck race with fierce rivals Galatasaray for the title. They will still be smarting from the controversial debacle in the Turkish Super Cup and the derby on the penultimate matchweek could decide the destination of the title. Until then, both sides will do their utmost to avoid dropping points.

Kartal Ismail's side are fresh off a grueling game in Greece a few days ago but should still have too much firepower for their hosts.

Prediction: Fatih 1-3 Fenerbahce

Fatih vs Fenerbahce Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Fenerbahce to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Fenerbahce to score over 1.5 goals