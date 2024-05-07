Fatih vs Trabzonspor Prediction and Betting Tips | May 8th 2024 

Fatih Karagumruk will welcome Trabzonspor to the Ataturk Olimpiyat for the second leg of their Turkish Cup semifinal fixture on Wednesday (May 8th). The visitors currently hold a narrow advantage in the tie, having claimed a 3-2 home win in the first leg last month.

Fatih are coming into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw away from home to Kayserispor in the Turkish Super Lig. Carlos Mane and Aylton Boa Morte scored for Kayserispor while Sofiane Feghouli and Marcao scored second half goals to ensure the spoils were shared.

Trabzonspor, meanwhile, fell to a 3-1 defeat away to Samsunspor also in league action over the weekend. All four goals were scored in the first half, with strikes from Taylan Antalyali, Marius and a 36th-minute own goal from Joaquin Fernandez inspiring the Red Lightning to victory.

Abdullah Avci's side will now turn their focus to the cup and booked their spot in the last four with a 1-0 victory over Basaksehir in the quarterfinal. Karagumruk qualified with a shock 2-0 away win over Galatasaray in the last eight.

The winner of this tie will face either Besiktas or Ankaragucu in the final.

Fatih vs Trabzonspor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Five of the last six head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Fatih's last five games across competitions have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced over 2.5 goals.

Eight of Trabzonspor's last nine competitive games have produced three goals or more.

There have been five red cards and 25 yellow cards issued in Karagumruk's last five games across competitions.

Trabzonspor's last four competitive games have produced less than eight corner kicks.

Fatih are competing in the Turkish Cup semifinal for the first time in their history.

Fatih vs Trabzonspor Prediction

Fatih have defied expectations to get this far and have a one-goal deficit to overcome if they are to progress to the final. However, Tolunay Kafkas' side have had a metoric rise in the last few years and overcame bigger odds by beating Turkish champions Galatasaray in the last round to get to this stage.

Trabzonspor have a slight advantage in this tie but were closely-run in the first leg and were arguably outplayed for parts of the game.

We are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Fatih 2-2 Trabzonspor

Fatih vs Trabzonspor Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 45 booking points