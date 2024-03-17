FC Andorra vs Amorebieta Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th March 2024

FC Andorra will play host to Amorebieta at Estadi Nacional in the Segunda División on Monday.

FC Andorra vs Amorebieta Preview

Both teams are relegation threatened as they sit one place above the other in the basement of the table. Andorra are second from bottom with 29 points, which they claimed through seven wins and eight draws. They have lost 15 matches out of 30 fixtures and now have a mountain to climb, with 12 rounds to spare.

Els Tricolors seem to be a shadow of themselves this season compared with their form last term. They finished seventh in the 2022-23 La Liga 2, narrowly missing qualification for promotion play-offs. Andorra lost to Amorebieta 3-0 away in their only clash so far and this is their opportunity for revenge.

The visitors sit bottom of the table with 24 points, through five wins and nine draws. Amorebieta have recorded a total of 16 losses in 30 outings. They earned promotion from the Primera Federación - third tier - last season, but their experience in the Segunda División has not been great.

Urdinak, like Andorra, have certainly abandoned their ambitions for promotion, and will instead focus on beating the drop before the close of the campaign. Winning half of the remaining 12 matches would be enough to survive relegation but achieving that requires a better form than what they have displayed thus far.

FC Andorra vs Amorebieta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

FC Andorra have won once in their last 10 matches in all competitions.

have won once in their last 10 matches in all competitions. FC Andorra have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches at home.

FC Andorra have scored thrice and conceded five times in their last five matches.

Amorebieta have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

FC Andorra have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches while Amorebieta have won twice, drawn twice and lost once.

FC Andorra vs Amorebieta Prediction

The hosts have been unable to make the most of their home advantage, as they keep dropping points at Estadi Nacional. Andorra still have half a dozen home games to honor before the end of the season, and could rack up enough points to avoid relegation if they put them to good use.

Amorebieta's new head coach Jandro Castro acknowledges his side's ''terrible health'' but believes they will earn enough points to stay afloat.

FC Andorra come into the game as the favorites based on home advantage.

Prediction: FC Andorra 2-1 Amorebieta

FC Andorra vs Amorebieta Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – FC Andorra to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: FC Andorra to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Amorebieta to score - Yes