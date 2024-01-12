FC Augsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th January 2024

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as FC Augsburg lock horns with Xabi Alonso's impressive Bayer Leverkusen side in an important encounter at the WWK Arena on Saturday.

FC Augsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen Preview

Bayer Leverkusen are currently at the top of the Bundesliga standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The hosts eased past Venezia by a comfortable 4-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

FC Augsburg, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side edged TSG Hoffenheim to a 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

FC Augsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayer Leverkusen have a good recent record against FC Augsburg and have won 16 out of the last 26 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FC Augsburg's three victories.

After an unbeaten run of six matches on the trot with at least a goal in each game in the Bundesliga, FC Augsburg have suffered defeat in two of their last three matches in the competition.

Bayer Leverkusen are unbeaten in their 25 matches in all competitions so far this season and have managed to set a record for a German team in official competitions.

Bayer Leverkusen have picked up a total of 42 points from their first 16 games in the Bundesliga - their best such tally at this stage of the season in the history of the competition.

FC Augsburg have lost only one of their last eight home games in the Bundesliga this season.

FC Augsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen have thrived under Xabi Alonso and are in the midst of a purple patch at the moment. The likes of Patrik Schick and Florian Wirtz can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

FC Augsburg have punched above their weight this season but will be up against one of the best teams in Germany at the moment. Bayer Leverkusen are in better form and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: FC Augsburg 1-3 Bayer Leverkusen

FC Augsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayer Leverkusen to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayer Leverkusen to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Patrik Schick to score - Yes