FC Augsburg vs VfB Stuttgart prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2023-24

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this week as FC Augsburg take on an impressive VfB Stuttgart side at the WWK Arena on Friday. Both teams have punched above their weight this season and will need to step up to the plate this week.

VfB Stuttgart are currently in third place in the Bundesliga standings and have been impressive so far this season. The away side stunned Bayern Munich to a 3-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

FC Augsburg, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The hosts suffered a comprehensive 5-1 defeat against Borussia Dortmund in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

FC Augsburg vs VfB Stuttgart Head-to-Head

VfB Stuttgart have a slight edge over FC Augsburg and have won 10 out of the last 22 matches played between the two teams. FC Augsburg have won nine games against VfB Stuttgart and will look to even the scales this week.

FC Augsburg form guide: L-L-L-W-L

VfB Stuttgart form guide: W-D-L-W-W

FC Augsburg vs VfB Stuttgart Team News

FC Augsburg

FC Augsburg have several long-term injuries to contend with and will have to do without the likes of Raphael Framberger, Robert Gummy, and Reece Oxford. Iago is also carrying a knock and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Raphael Framberger, Robert Gummy, Reece Oxford, Fredrik Jensen, Elvis Rexhbecaj, Finn Dahmen

Doubtful: Iago

Suspended: None

VfB Stuttgart

Nikolas Nartey and Dan-Axel Zagadou are recovering from long-term muscle injuries and have been ruled out of this game. Maximillian Mittelstadt and Enzo Millot have served their suspensions and are available for selection.

Injured: Nikolas Nartey, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Lillian Egloff, Joshua Vagnoman

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

FC Augsburg vs VfB Stuttgart Predicted XI

FC Augsburg Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Koubek; Mbabu, Gouweleeuw, Uduokhai, Pedersen; Engels, Jakic, Maier; Vargas; Tietz, Demirovic

VfB Stuttgart Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Nubel; Stergiou, Anton, Rouault, Mittelstadt; Karazor, Stiller; Fuhrich, Leweling, Undav; Guirassy

FC Augsburg vs VfB Stuttgart Prediction

VfB Stuttgart have been in exceptional form this season and will be intent on finishing their season on a positive note. The likes of Serhou Guirassy and Deniz Undav have been exceptional so far and will look to make their mark this weekend.

FC Augsburg have witnessed a dip in form in recent weeks and have a point to prove in this fixture. VfB Stuttgart are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: FC Augsburg 1-3 VfB Stuttgart