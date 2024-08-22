FC Augsburg vs Werder Bremen Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th August 2024

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as FC Augsburg lock horns with Werder Bremen in an important clash at the WWK Arena on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

FC Augsburg vs Werder Bremen Preview

Werder Bremen finished in ninth place in the Bundesliga standings last season and have been inconsistent last season. The away side eased past Energie Cottbus by a 3-1 scoreline in the DFB Pokal last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

FC Augsburg finished in 11th place in the league table last season and have not been at their best in recent months. The hosts defeated Viktoria Berlin by a 4-1 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

FC Augsburg vs Werder Bremen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

FC Augsburg have a slight edge over Werder Bremen and have won 12 out of the last 25 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Werder Bremen's 11 victories.

FC Augsburg have played out a total of 24 matches against Werder Bremen in the history of the Bundesliga, with the last 22 such games between the two teams producing no draws.

FC Augsburg have secured a total of 12 victories against Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga - their highest number of victories against a single opponent in the history of the competition.

Werder Bremen picked up 11 points from the last five matches of the 2023-24 season in the Bundesliga - the joint-highest tally during this period alongside reigning champions Bayer Leverkusen.

FC Augsburg vs Werder Bremen Prediction

FC Augsburg have managed to thrive in this fixture and find themselves in good touch going into this game. The hosts have enjoyed a fruitful preseason over the past month and will look to begin their campaign on a positive note.

Werder Bremen have a few issues to resolve ahead of this game and have plenty of work to do this season. FC Augsburg are in better form and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: FC Augsburg 2-1 Werder Bremen

FC Augsburg vs Werder Bremen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - FC Augsburg to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Werder Bremen to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Phillip Tietz to score - Yes

