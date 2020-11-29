FC Barcelona 4-0 Osasuna: Player ratings as Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann score worldies in a big win | La Liga 2020-21

Barcelona cruised to an emphatic 4-0 win over Osasuna in the 2020-21 La Liga, with Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann scoring two beautiful goals.

Martin Braithwaite opened the scoring for the hosts after tapping home from close range following some goal-mouth scramble before Griezmann doubled Barcelona's advantage with a stunning volley from outside the box.

Osasuna, who beat Barcelona 2-1 on their last visit to the Camp Nou, created some good chances in the game but lacked the proficiency to dispatch them.

Philippe Coutinho piled on Osasuna's misery with a simple finish into an empty net shortly into the second half before Messi rounded off the rout with a wonderful goal of his own, dedicating the same to the late Diego Maradona.

On that note, here are the Barcelona player ratings for the game:

Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 8/10

It was another clean sheet for the strapping German, and it was a well-deserved one too. Marc-Andre ter Stegen denied Ante Budimir and Ruben Garcia, making a total of five saves in the game.

Sergino Dest - 7/10

Sergino Dest produced another composed showing at the back. The young gun didn't let Osasuna create anything from his side of the pitch, as he showed strength in one-on-one duels and excellent positional awareness.

Oscar Mingueza - 8/10

The 21-year-old Oscar Mingueza played like he has been at Barcelona for years, turning in an excellent shift at the heart of defence. He even made a game-high of six clearances.

Óscar Mingueza vs Osasuna



80 passes

90% pass accuracy

2 tackles won

1 interception

6 clearances

3 aerials won



21 years of age. Another very good performance by Barca youth graduate. His dream continues! 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/J73hYfAzml — Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig (@FTalentScout) November 29, 2020

Clement Lenglet - 7/10

Clement Lenglet produced a good performance, holding his position well and passing the ball accurately but saw his evening end prematurely after hobbling off with an injury in the 67th minute. That deepened Barcelona's burgeoning centre-back woes, as Lenglet joins Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo and Samuel Umtiti in the treatment room.

Jordi Alba - 7.5/10

Much of Barcelona's attacking movements in the first half came from Jordi Alba's side of the pitch as the left-back constantly drove forward to lay delicious crosses. He made three key passes, and two tackles and as many clearances in the game.

Pedri - 7/10

Pedri started in the holding midfield role for Barcelona and came up good. However, he was hooked off at half-time for Sergio Busquets.

Frenkie de Jong - 7/10

Frenkie De Jong was a calm and composed presence in the Barcelona midfield in an otherwise chaotic game. He laid the most passes in the match with 104 and also won three defensive aerial duels. After Lenglet went off injured, De Jong joined Minguez at the centre-back position.

Philippe Coutinho - 7/10

Philippe Coutinho did not have the best of performances. He struggled to impose himself in the game in the first half, missing a clear opportunity, but redeemed himself after the break by getting on the scoresheet.

Lionel Messi - 8/10

An iconic moment: LionelMessi dedicated his goal in the game to the late Diego Maradona.

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi was once again the heartbeat of his side, capping off a superb all-round performance with a peach of a strike. Messi rifled the ball into the top-right corner from just outside the box. That was his fourth goal of the La Liga campaign and 25th against Osasuna in only 16 games.

Martin Braithwaite - 7/10

Martin Braithwaite continued his recent upturn in form with another strike, bundling home from point-blank range after a scramble inside the Osasuna six-yard box.

4 - Martin Braithwaite has been involved in four of the last five FC Barcelona's goals in all competitions (three goals and one assist). Run. pic.twitter.com/ZfHloRwFEQ — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 29, 2020

Antoine Griezmann - 8/10

My word, what a goal from Antonine Griezmann! After missing two good chances earlier on in the game, the Frenchman thumped home an unstoppable pile-driver from about 25-yards out to double Barcelona's advantage on the night.

It was a solid 'goal of the season' contender. Griezmann then assisted Coutinho with a simple pass.

3 - Antoine Griezmann has scored in three of his last four LaLiga games (three goals on aggregate), as many as in his previous 25 appearances in the competition. Monsieur. pic.twitter.com/8A0phgtIsF — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 29, 2020

Ratings of Barcelona Substitutes

Sergio Busquets - 7/10

It was an assured performance from Sergio Busquets, who completed 91% of his passes and won two aerial duels.

Ousmane Dembele - 7/10

Ousmane Dembele was left frustrated after seeing his goal chalked off, but nevertheless, it was a good cameo from the Frenchman.

Francisco Trincao - 8/10

It was a very promising showing from the Portuguese youngster Francisco Trincao. He did well in the build-up to Dembele's disallowed goal; he then assisted Messi before dragging a shot just wide of the post, albeit, from a tight angle.

Junior Firpo - 6/10

Junior Firpo came on for Sergino Dest in the 62nd minute and held his ground well.

Carles Alena - 6.5/10

Carles Alena made two vital clearances and interceptions in the dying moments.