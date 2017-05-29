Official: Barcelona announce Ernesto Valverde as new manager to replace Luis Enrique

FC Barcelona announce their new coach as they move on from the Luis Enrique era.

What’s the story?

With Luis Enrique bowing out with his ninth trophy in three years, Barcelona have had to ponder the biggest problem they’ve faced in a while – the question of who can return Barcelona to its roots. They’ve plumped for Ernesto Valverde to take the helm as head coach of FC Barcelona and have signed him on a 2-year deal.

In case you didn’t know

Ernesto Valverde Tejedor, born 9th Feb 1964, had a fairly decent playing career that saw him play as a forward for Alaves, Sestao, Espanyol, Barcelona (22 apps) and Mallorca, although it was with Athletic Bilbao (170 apps) that he enjoyed his greatest success.

He started off a much more successful managing career in the youth teams of Athletic Bilbao, managing them for six years (as well as a year in between having a stint as assistant manager to the senior side). In his first season as manager of the Athletic senior team he managed them to fifth and a place in the UEFA Cup. After this, he had coaching stints at Espanyol, Olympiacos (two stints), Villarreal and Valencia before returning to where it all started, Club Athletic Bilbao.

The heart of the matter

Here are the honours he has won as a player, all for Barcelona – UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup; Copa del Rey (1989-90). As a manager, his successes are more widespread – guiding Espanyol to runner-up spot in the UEFA Cup (2006-07), Olympiacos to three Superleague Greece crown (08-09, 10-11, 11-12) and two Greek Football Cups (08-09, 11-12) as well as Athletic to the Supercopa de Espana in 2015.

Here’s how his statistics line up as a manager –

Team Years GP Win Draw Loss Win % Bilbao Athletic (youth) 2002-03 44 22 10 12 50% Athletic Bilbao 2003-05 93 38 23 32 41% Espanyol 2006-08 99 39 28 32 39% Olympiacos 2008-09 47 32 6 9 68% Villarreal 2009-10 32 13 7 12 40% Olympiacos 2010-12 80 60 7 13 75% Valencia 2012-13 31 17 7 7 55% Athletic Bilbao 2013-17 212 102 45 65 58%

Not too shabby!

Check out how Valverde’s Basques press opponents all over the place! Barcelona’s players should ready themselves for some intense training

Author’s take

Valverde is well-versed in Barcelona’s philosophy and incessant need to stick to their idealogy of passing-pressing-passing. His sides generally tend to stick true to this principle, and he has worked wonders with the limited resources he’s had available at Bilbao – the Basques play a refreshingly attack-minded style that will appeal to the Camp Nou faithful.

He could just be then right person for one of the toughest jobs in world football.