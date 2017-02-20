Barcelona break tradition and create unwanted club record

Barcelona's lineup against Leganes had a quirk to it.

20 Feb 2017

Barcelona’s record creating XI

Let me give you two lineups:

Barcelona vs Levante, November 2012:

Victor Valdes; Jordi Alba, Gerard Pique, Carles Puyol, Martin Montoya (on from the 14th min); Sergio Busquets, Andres Iniesta, Xavi Hernandez; Pedro Rodriguez, Francesc Fabregas, Lionel Messi

Barcelona vs Leganes, February 2017:

Five years apart and apart from the constant presence of Leo Messi, can you identify what it is that stands out so vividly when comparing the two?

Let’s see if I can give you a hint:

Marc-Ander Ter Stegen = Germany

Ivan Rakitic = Croatia

Luis Suarez = Uruguay

Lionel Messi = Argentina

Neymar Jr. = Brazil

Rafinha Alcántara = Brazil

Lucas Digne = France

Sergi Roberto = Spain

André Gomes = Portugal

Samuel Umtiti = France

Jeremy Mathieu = France

Still don’t get it?

As opposed to 10 Spaniards in that 2012 game, there was just 1 in yesterday’s lineup. For the first time in the history of La Liga, Barcelona fielded a starting XI that had ten foreigners in it.

For a team that prides itself on their ability to raise and groom local talent, this is the culmination of a tumultuous period after the departure of Josep Guardiola and Tito Vilanova where a number of their own have bemoaned the loss of what they call “Barcelona’s identity”.

Tito’s 2012 side also had the distinct record of it being the first time that Barcelona had fielded 11 players who had all graduated from their famed La Masia academy. This one had just two. “Mes que un club”? Right now, Barcelona are just another club.

Let’s move over the fact that they merely eked out a result against a team they usually waft away with all the seriousness of a sunbather shooing a fly on the Riviera (and that it took a questionable penalty to do it), that they did it with none of the “culture” or “identity” that they so pride themselves on – that’s what hurts the Blaugrana faithful the most.

If ever a final nail was needed on a coffin, Luis Enrique just provided it yesterday.

Former President of the club, Joan Laporta, is someone who has been vocally critical of the current state of the club. Speaking to Sportskeeda, he had said -

“The Barça model from 2003 to 2010 was "More than a Club in the World" which was based on the Cruyff (game style), La Masía (majority of home players), Catalunya (Catalan club open to the world), UNICEF (Pioneer in corporate social responsibility of football clubs) and an organization who professionalised in the management of the club. Barcelona from 2010 to 2016 has so far taken advantage of the sports model and the majority of the inherited players, La Masia has been neglected, UNICEF has been changed for Qatar and because of the bad management, Barcelona has seen its players being convicted of committing tax offences and charged with fraud and corruption.”

Laporta’s views (while naturally biased against the President that ousted him) has been echoed throughout the fanbase, as well as the larger footballing world... and how the club tackles this will make for one of the most fascinating sporting tales of the latter part of this decade.