FC Barcelona closing in on Andres Iniesta's replacement, Alisson chooses Real Madrid over Liverpool and more: Transfer round-up, June 4, 2018

FC Barcelona have made a move for one of Europe's most talented midfielder in a bid to replace Iniesta.

FC Barcelona identify Andres Iniesta's replacement

Good evening and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. With the focus now shifting to the World Cup, top clubs have begun their work on the transfer front.

And as always, there are stories which will have huge repercussions on the transfer market. After scorching through papers and sources from all over Europe, we have managed to find transfer stories that made headlines on June 4, 2018:

La Liga

Antoine Griezmann is still FC Barcelona's top priority this summer. But it is believed that the French forward is having second thoughts over leaving Atletico Madrid. Hence, the Catalans are looking to devise an alternate plan if Griezmann declines a move to the Spanish champions.

According to reports from Don Balon, if the plan to acquire Griezmann falls through, then Barcelona will look to strengthen their midfield and will sign a like for like replacement for Andres Iniesta. The name that has emerged as Iniesta's successor is Juventus' Miralem Pjanic.

The Bosnian is Barcelona's choice of midfielder this summer and the club is preparing a €50 million + Andre Gomes offer for the deep-lying playmaker. Juventus' Pjanic is also said to be interested in a move to Barcelona.

Alisson Becker ready to wait for Real Madrid

Marca reports that Roma custodian Alisson Becker is willing to wait for Real Madrid's offer this summer. Liverpool were believed to be the favourites to sign the Brazilian but the Spanish daily has claimed that Alisson is keen on a move to Madrid.

With Zidane now gone, Real Madrid are ready to spend big on a new goalkeeper. Roma value Alisson at over €60 million and are ready to let him leave to the highest bidder.