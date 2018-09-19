Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 things to note as Barcelona beat PSV Eindhoven 4-0

Joyston Joseph
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
3.69K   //    19 Sep 2018, 09:40 IST

<p>
Barcelona began their UCL campaign with a 4-0 thrashing of PSV at the Camp Nou

FC Barcelona comprehensively beat PSV Eindhoven in the first game of this year's UEFA Champions League thanks to the little maestro Lionel Messi's hat trick and a brilliant solo goal from the big money signing Ousmane Dembele. Let's look at 4 talking points in the game!

#1 Perfect start for Lionel Messi

Just the s
Just the start Lionel Messi would have wanted

From that sublime free-kick that left even the PSV defenders in awe to a brilliant link-up play with Rakitic and a sublime finish towards the end of the game, Lionel Messi's intent of winning the Champions League was on display in the first game itself. It was a perfect 10 display for Barcelona's No. 10 in their first game in a campaign to win the Cup that has eluded them for 3 years now.

#2 Ousmane Dembele rises to the occasion

Ou
Ousmane Dembele scored a brilliant solo goal to mark his first goal of the 2018-19 UCL campaign

A lot is expected of you if you sign for Barcelona. Even more, if you sign for over 100 million! All eyes are on Dembele in every game that he features in and the critics are quick to speak because Dembele hasn't settled yet in this legendary team.

But even after placing some wrong passes, he redeemed himself with a moment of individual brilliance to slide through two defenders and strike the ball with such sweetness. It's only a matter of time before he gels in this team, which will only make Barcelona only more dangerous than they already are.

#3 PSV will leave Camp Nou with a lot of positives

PSV came to Camp Nou to face an in-form Barcelona side with the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Arturo Vidal already voicing out their desire to go all out to win the Champions League. However, PSV too were in the form of their lives in the Dutch Eredivisie as they were coming into this game after scoring 13 goals in just 2 games.

The game had many positives for the Dutch side as they were successful in getting some amazing balls that opened the Barcelona defence at times and had a solid defence through most parts of the game. In the end, however, Barcelona were Barcelona, they waited, waited and then they pounced and pounced well. But PSV will surely be proud of the performance they put up tonight.

#4 Hirving Lozano continues to impress

<p>
Lozano has been in good form since the World Cup

At the press conference in the build-up to the game, the PSV forward who had a brilliant World Cup confessed that he would probably like to join the Blaugrana one day and manager Mark van Bommel could only look at him and smile

Whether or not those words were heard by the top people at Barcelona, his spirited performance at Camp Nou has surely shown what he is capable of. Lozano should be proud of his performance at the Camp Nou because it's not every day and not everyone outpaces that Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba and causes problems to that Barcelona defence!

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Barcelona Football PSV Eindhoven Football Lionel Messi Ousmane Dembele Leisure Reading
Joyston Joseph
CONTRIBUTOR
Barcelona 4-0 PSV: Match Report
RELATED STORY
UCL Match Preview: Barcelona vs PSV Eindhoven
RELATED STORY
Barcelona vs PSV Eindhoven: Match preview
RELATED STORY
Barcelona 4-0 PSV Eindhoven: 4 takeaways from Barcelona's...
RELATED STORY
What is the best Barcelona XI to take on PSV Eindhoven?
RELATED STORY
Barcelona 4-0 PSV: 5 Takeaways
RELATED STORY
Barcelona vs PSV: 4 players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Barcelona's predicted...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona v PSV: Match Preview, Predictions, Venue &...
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi creates new Champions League Record vs PSV
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
FT BAR PSV
4 - 0
 Barcelona vs PSV
FT INT TOT
2 - 1
 Internazionale vs Tottenham
FT CLU BOR
0 - 1
 Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund
FT MON ATL
1 - 2
 Monaco vs Atlético Madrid
FT LIV PSG
3 - 2
 Liverpool vs PSG
FT CRV NAP
0 - 0
 Crvena Zvezda vs Napoli
FT GAL LOK
3 - 0
 Galatasaray vs Lokomotiv Moskva
FT SCH POR
1 - 1
 Schalke 04 vs Porto
Today SHA HOF 10:25 PM Shakhtar Donetsk vs Hoffenheim
Today AJA AEK 10:25 PM Ajax vs AEK Athens
Tomorrow MAN OLY 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Olympique Lyonnais
Tomorrow REA ROM 12:30 AM Real Madrid vs Roma
Tomorrow VIK CSK 12:30 AM Viktoria Plzeň vs CSKA Moskva
Tomorrow YOU MAN 12:30 AM Young Boys vs Manchester United
Tomorrow VAL JUV 12:30 AM Valencia vs Juventus
Tomorrow BEN BAY 12:30 AM Benfica vs Bayern München
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us