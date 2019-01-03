FC Barcelona: Is Quique Setién the perfect replacement for Valverde?

Varis Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 381 // 03 Jan 2019, 21:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Quique Setién and Ernesto Valverde

Ernesto Valverde had a nearly perfect inaugural season with FC Barcelona; however, the horrendous display by his side against AS Roma in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals last April marred his domestic double achievement.

His spell at the Catalan club began on a sour note as his side were beaten 5-1 over two legs of the Spanish Super Cup by Real Madrid in the beginning of the 2017-18 season; however, he was quick to control the damage done by Neymar's departure and by December of 2017 he once again brought Barcelona on track as they ended the year with a 25 match unbeaten streak following a 3-0 away victory against their fierce rivals Real Madrid.

His cautious and defensive approach worked well in the first half of the season as Barcelona looked unbeatable; however, towards the end of the season his tactics were becoming ineffective as Barca crashed out of the Champions League at the Quarterfinal stage for a third consecutive time and were unable to go the entire league season unbeaten as they were defeated by Levante on Matchday 37.

Barcelona made a positive start in the 2018-19 season as they won the Spanish Super Cup against Sevilla by a scoreline 2-1 and went on to win their four opening league encounters.

However, once again the defensive and conservative approach adopted by Valverde proved to be unsuccessful as Barcelona went on a four-match winless run. If it wasn't for the catastrophe in Madrid during Julen Lopetegui's tenure, Barcelona wouldn't have been on top of the league table.

Valverde himself is unsure about his future at Barcelona as he refused to comment regarding his contract renewal in a recent interview. However, sacking Valverde mid-season seems far-fetched as his reign at the Catalan club hasn't been a complete disaster. But his departure from the club at the end of the season seems likely and Barcelona should leave no stone unturned to rope in Quique Setién from Real Betis.

Matching philosophy of Quique Setién and Barcelona

Real Betis players celebrating a goal against Barcelona

It can be said that Quique Setién is everything that Valverde isn't. This was evident when Real Betis defeated FC Barcelona at Camp Nou earlier this season by a scoreline of 4-3 and ended their 2-year streak of remaining unbeaten at home in LaLiga.

Many managers when playing against Barcelona at Camp Nou look for a defensive approach but this wasn't the case for Setién as he went all guns blazing and ensured the result went in his favor.

Advertisement

Real Betis under his leadership reached the UEFA Europa League this season after finishing in the sixth place in La Liga 2017-18. His approach has worked at the European stage as well as Real Betis finished at the first place in their group with three wins and three draws.

Setién's approach will work perfectly with a team like Barcelona that is used to playing possessional football. His tactical approach of never sitting back and defending can work out well with the plethora of talent available to him at Barcelona.

Efficient utilization of La Masia graduates

Much of Barcelona's success in the past decade can be credited to the efficient utilization of La Masia graduates. However, ever since Pep Guardiola's departure Barcelona's dependence upon La Masia has tumbled.

Setién has worked with teams that are considered weak on paper and has been able to deliver immense success while in-charge of such clubs. The 60-year-old manager has only managed two top-flight clubs Las Palmas and Real Betis but he has been able to prove his worth in a short span of time.

Barcelona currently depend too much on their talisman Lionel Messi and with the arrival of a tactical coach like Setién, this is bound to change. He can establish a strong squad for the Catalan club that can once again reach European prominence.

Advertisement