FC Barcelona looking to sign Real Madrid superstar next summer, Man Utd want Lorenzo Pellegrini, and more: Transfer round-up, June 25, 2018

If this happens, it will be the mother of all transfers! A move that would reignite El Clasico.

Sumedh Pande News 25 Jun 2018

Real Madrid could not have seen this coming

Good evening and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. With the focus now on the World Cup, top clubs have also begun their work on the transfer front.

And as always, there are stories which will have huge repercussions on the transfer market. After scorching through papers and sources from all over Europe, we have managed to find transfer stories that made headlines on June 25, 2018.

Premier League

The Serb is no longer a United target

Manchester United end Sergej Milinkovic-Savic pursuit

According to Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils are having second thoughts over pursuing a move for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. It is believed that the highly-rated midfielder has not given any clue over his intentions to leave Lazio.

Meanwhile, United are also baulking over Lazio's €100 million asking price for the 23-year-old. The decision makers at Old Trafford believe that Milinkovic-Savic does not have enough experience under his belt to command such a high price.

It has also been reported that United will now change their attention towards AS Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini. The Roma academy graduate was a key member in the squad that finished third in Serie A. More importantly, Pellegrini will cost United considerably less than Milinkovic-Savic.

West Ham United unsure over Jack Wilshere

Despite making 36 appearances for Arsenal last season, West Ham United seem to be concerned over Jack Wilshere's fitness issues. It is due to this the Hammers are looking to initially offer the midfielder only a one year deal.

The length of the deal may become a stumbling block for West Ham as they eye a major overhaul under Manuel Pellegrini, the Sun reports. West Ham were tipped to be the favourites for Wilshere until now but this advancement has opened the floodgates for other clubs to swoop in.