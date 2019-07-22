×
FC Barcelona News: Antoine Griezmann reveals his favorite Premier League club 

Akarshak (Ishu) Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
949   //    22 Jul 2019, 19:53 IST

FC Barcelona Pre-Season Training Session
FC Barcelona Pre-Season Training Session

What's the story?

FC Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann has labeled Liverpool as his favorite club in the Premier League, owing to their gigantic fan base and recent rise in stature. The latest Blaugrana recruit reckons the Reds deserve to win more trophies, most notably the domestic league.

In case you didn't know...

Antoine Griezmann has been one of the trendiest players in the last week or so, courtesy his big-money switch from Atletico Madrid to Barcelona. He has been at the heart of proceedings across Spain, and among the papers as well.

Now, apart from his recent comments on his former club, his excitement at the Nou Camp, Lionel Messi and a lot more, the Frenchman has opened up on his favorite PL side. Not to mention, the forward also revealed he was close to plying his trade in the English top-flight.

Griezmann, who ultimately found it comfortable at Wanda Metropolitano, said:

"I was having a lot of fun in LaLiga, we have one thing the Premier League does not - the sun."

The heart of the matter

Now, the 28-year-old has openly claimed that the red half of Merseyside is his favorite clan in England. Speaking on the same, he stated:

"Liverpool - because of the fans. They deserve to win the Premier League, hopefully one day they will win it again."

The player conceded that his teammate Messi is the best in the world, but wishes to link up with compatriot Alexandre Lacazette in the future.

"I would love to play with [Alexandre] Lacazette. He's a friend of mine, we played together in the national team. He's an amazing player, has a lot of talent."

What's next?

Barcelona confirmed a 26-man squad ahead of a grueling pre-season fixture list in Japan, which includes new signings Frenkie de Jong and Antoine Griezmann. They take on Chelsea on 23 July.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Liverpool Football Barcelona Antoine Griezmann
