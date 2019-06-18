FC Barcelona News: Luis Suarez crowned as the 'biggest villain' in sport in an ESPN poll

Luis Suarez is known to be a controversial player on the pitch

What's the story?

In a recent poll conducted by English media outlet ESPN, FC Barcelona striker Luis Suarez was voted as the biggest villain in sport despite his footballing excellence, guile and experience.

In case you didn't know...

After making his name in the Eredivisie with the Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam, Luis Suarez moved to the Premier League when Liverpool came calling in 2011.

The four-time LaLiga winner took the Premier League by storm and quickly became an indisputable figure in The Reds' line-up. His goal-scoring exploits attracted interest from several European elites including FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.

However, the Catalans raced to his signature after the World Cup in Brazil. Since then, Suarez has been a key player at the Camp Nou. El Pistolero has helped the Catalan giants win four LaLigas, four Copa Del Reys, and one UEFA Champions League title among several other trophies.

Suarez is a fox in the box, excellent with his feet and one of the best finishers around in world football. But, his discipline, tendency to take swipes at opponents and the 'biting' incidents involving Giorgio Chiellini and former Chelsea man Branislav Ivanovic have put the sharpshooter under the spotlight for unwanted reasons.

The heart of the matter

Despite being a prolific striker on the field, the Uruguayan has built an image of a 'dirty' and controversial player due to his actions on the pitch.

In the 2010 World Cup clash against Ghana, the former Liverpool star used his hands to save Ghana's strike. Although the African side were awarded a penalty, they missed it and were eliminated from the tournament in South Africa.

Later, former Manchester United full-back Patrice Evra accused the Barcelona star of racial abuse. Apart from the 2014 biting incident, the Barcelona star also bit Chelsea's Ivanovic in a Premier League clash against the Blues during his Liverpool days.

Recently, Suarez celebrated his goal in the Champions League against his former side which led to a rather hostile reception for the striker in the second leg at Anfield.

In the poll conducted by ESPN, Suarez was voted as the greatest villain in sport. Among other notable football personalities were - former Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho, Los Blancos' skipper Sergio Ramos, former Barcelona star Diego Maradona, and Atletico Madrid forward, Diego Costa.

What's next?

Following a 4-0 thrashing of Ecuador in their opening group stage fixture, Luis Suarez and co. will take on Japan in their next fixture in the Copa America 2019.