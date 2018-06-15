Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

FC Barcelona prepare €60 million + Lucas Digne for Antoine Griezmann's alternative, Bale rejects Man Utd and more: Transfer round-up, June 15, 2018

FC Barcelona are looking to make a blockbuster signing this summer as Antoine Griezmann's alternative.

Sumedh Pande
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors 15 Jun 2018, 21:39 IST
18.32K

International Champions Cup FC Barcelona - Press Conference
FC Barcelona looking to resurrect from Griezmann's blow

Hello people! Welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. With the focus now shifting to the World Cup, top clubs have begun their work on the transfer front. 

And as always, there are stories which will have huge repercussions on the transfer market. After scorching through papers and sources from all over Europe, we have managed to find transfer stories that made headlines on June 15, 2018: 

Premier League 

FBL-ITA-SERIEA-NAPOLI-CROTONE
Antonio Conte's successor

Chelsea closing in on Maurizio Sarri

The Blues are believed to be extremely close in their pursuit of landing Maurizio Sarri from Napoli. The Italian side has lowered their price to let Sarri go which has opened up the negotiations in the last few hours. Gazzetta Dello Sport has tipped Sarri to complete a move to London in the coming days. 

It is also reported that Sarri will sign a two-year deal at the Stamford Bridge with an option to extend it by a year. Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola is reportedly set to become Sarri's assistant at the club. Involving a yesteryear superstar is expected to ease Sarri's entry to the club and in the Premier League. 

Chelsea are also looking to sign Raul Albiol from Napoli for €6 million as Sarri is interested to bring his trusted defender with him to London. 

West Ham set to complete three signings 

According to the Mirror, Manuel Pellegrini is ready to complete a triple swoop in the next few days. It is reported that the likes of Felipe Anderson, Lukasz Fabianski and Alfie Mawson are on their way to London this summer. 

Negotiations with Anderson are at an advanced stage with a £27 million move for the Lazio winger imminent. A double swoop on Swansea is next on West Ham's radar with Fabianski tipped to be Joe Hart's replacement at £6 million while Mawson is set to be the leader of the defence at £20 million. 

Page 1 of 5 Next
La Liga 2017-18 Manchester United Barcelona Football Gareth Bale Antoine Griezmann Football Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News
Manchester United to make a €100 million bid for FC...
RELATED STORY
Neymar wants a return to FC Barcelona, David Alaba to...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid shortlist five players to replace Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona transfer news: Umtiti fuels transfer...
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona to offer €50 million + Andre Gomes for...
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona to sign three players worth €150 million if...
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona to sign three players worth €200 million...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona transfer news: Umtiti confirms Man United...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Messi hopes Griezmann joins...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona to sell nine players this summer, Man Utd and...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us