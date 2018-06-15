FC Barcelona prepare €60 million + Lucas Digne for Antoine Griezmann's alternative, Bale rejects Man Utd and more: Transfer round-up, June 15, 2018

FC Barcelona are looking to make a blockbuster signing this summer as Antoine Griezmann's alternative.

FC Barcelona looking to resurrect from Griezmann's blow

Hello people! Welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. With the focus now shifting to the World Cup, top clubs have begun their work on the transfer front.

And as always, there are stories which will have huge repercussions on the transfer market. After scorching through papers and sources from all over Europe, we have managed to find transfer stories that made headlines on June 15, 2018:

Premier League

Antonio Conte's successor

Chelsea closing in on Maurizio Sarri

The Blues are believed to be extremely close in their pursuit of landing Maurizio Sarri from Napoli. The Italian side has lowered their price to let Sarri go which has opened up the negotiations in the last few hours. Gazzetta Dello Sport has tipped Sarri to complete a move to London in the coming days.

It is also reported that Sarri will sign a two-year deal at the Stamford Bridge with an option to extend it by a year. Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola is reportedly set to become Sarri's assistant at the club. Involving a yesteryear superstar is expected to ease Sarri's entry to the club and in the Premier League.

Chelsea are also looking to sign Raul Albiol from Napoli for €6 million as Sarri is interested to bring his trusted defender with him to London.

West Ham set to complete three signings

According to the Mirror, Manuel Pellegrini is ready to complete a triple swoop in the next few days. It is reported that the likes of Felipe Anderson, Lukasz Fabianski and Alfie Mawson are on their way to London this summer.

Negotiations with Anderson are at an advanced stage with a £27 million move for the Lazio winger imminent. A double swoop on Swansea is next on West Ham's radar with Fabianski tipped to be Joe Hart's replacement at £6 million while Mawson is set to be the leader of the defence at £20 million.