FC Barcelona to make a €100 million bid for Real Madrid's top target, Juventus want Marcelo, and more: Transfer round-up, July 12, 2018

Sumedh Pande FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 22.66K // 12 Jul 2018, 21:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Valverde is planning a huge coup at Real Madrid's expense

Hello people! Welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. With the focus now shifting to the World Cup, top clubs have begun their work on the transfer front.

And as always, there are stories which will have huge repercussions on the transfer market. After scorching through papers and sources from all over Europe, we have managed to find transfer stories that made headlines on July 12, 2018.

Premier League

Soon to be a Red

Nabil Fekir eyeing a move to Liverpool

The Mirror has revealed that Nabil Fekir has his eyes set on a move to Liverpool. The French attacker has reportedly told Lyon owner Jean Michel Aulas to facilitate his 'dream move' to Liverpool and to open talks with Jurgen Klopp's side.

It was earlier reported that a £53 million deal had been struck between the two sides before the World Cup only for Fekir's history of knee problems leading Liverpool to have second thoughts on completing the deal. The Lyon management then pulled the plug on the deal due to Liverpool's reluctance.

Fekir was reportedly pictured in a Liverpool kit back then. But the latest advancement is expected to spark open talks between the two parties. Liverpool are ready to sign Fekir if Lyon are ready to lower the terms of the deal that were decided last month. Meanwhile, Lyon are expected to target Hakim Ziyech of Ajax as Fekir's replacement.

Kennedy re-signs for Newcastle United

Chelsea winger Kennedy has signed for Newcastle United on a season-long loan spell. The Brazilian spent the second half of the previous campaign at St James' Park and instantly became a crowd favourite. Kennedy scored 2 goals in 13 league appearances. He becomes the club's third summer signing after Martin Dubravka and Ki Sung-Yueng.

On his new signing, Benitez was quoted as saying,

"I'm really pleased to have Kenedy back with us. I'm sure every fan will be happy with this signing. Hopefully, he can keep playing at the same level that he reached with us last season. I wish him all the best for his time here."