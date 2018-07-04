Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

FC Barcelona to make a €90 million bid for Manchester United superstar, Man City closing in on two big signings and more: Transfer round-up, July 4, 2018

Sumedh Pande
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
61.85K   //    04 Jul 2018, 20:59 IST

Huddersfield Town v Manchester United - Premier League
FC Barcelona are set to hurt Manchester United in a huge way

Good evening and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. With the world's attention being fixated on the ongoing World Cup, top clubs are working behind the scenes on the transfer front. 

And as always, there are stories which will have huge repercussions on the transfer market. After scorching through papers and sources from all over Europe, we have managed to find transfer stories that made headlines on July 4, 2018: 

Premier League 

Alessio Romagnoli of Ac Milan during the Serie A football...
On Manchester United's radar

Manchester United's bid for Alessio Romagnoli rejected 

According to Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils have suffered a setback in their pursuit of AC Milan's Alessio Romagnoli. It is believed that Jose Mourinho had identified Romagnoli as a top transfer target only to see his opening bid fall on deal ears. 

United had made a bid of €45 million plus €5 million in add-ons for the 23-year-old central defender. Milan are ready to do business for the Italian but are demanding a higher price for their valuable asset. The Rossoneri are expected to lose their top players this summer after being sanctioned by UEFA for FFP regulations. 

Numerous reports had linked United with AC Milan's Leonardo Bonucci in the last few days. It may well have been a smokescreen from the Premier League giants to make their move for Bonucci's defensive partner instead which has however been rebuffed by the Italian giants.  

Manchester City to complete a double transfer worth £108 million 

The Mirror claims that the Premier League champions are set to land Riyad Mahrez and Jorginho for around £108 million by the end of the week. A £60 million has reportedly been agreed with Leicester City as Mahrez is expected to undertake a medical later this week. 

Meanwhile, after months of negotiations, City and Napoli have reportedly struck a deal worth £48.7 million. Both the players will sign five-year contracts with the club. Mahrez is set to provide competition for the wingers whereas Jorginho is dubbed by many as Yaya Toure's replacement.

Page 1 of 5 Next
La Liga 2017-18 Manchester United Barcelona Football Cristiano Ronaldo Paul Pogba Jose Mourinho Pep Guardiola Barcelona Transfer News
FC Barcelona to make a €120 million + Ousmane Dembele...
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona to offer €50 million + Andre Gomes for...
RELATED STORY
€100 million-rated midfielder prefers to join FC...
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona prepare €60 million + Lucas Digne for...
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona to hijack a move for Real Madrid's top...
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi at war with FC Barcelona over summer...
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona to announce two signings this week,...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United to make a €100 million bid for FC...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid closing in on Zinedine Zidane's replacement,...
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona to sign two world-class midfielders before...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us