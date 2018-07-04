FC Barcelona to make a €90 million bid for Manchester United superstar, Man City closing in on two big signings and more: Transfer round-up, July 4, 2018

Sumedh Pande FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 61.85K // 04 Jul 2018, 20:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

FC Barcelona are set to hurt Manchester United in a huge way

Good evening and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. With the world's attention being fixated on the ongoing World Cup, top clubs are working behind the scenes on the transfer front.

And as always, there are stories which will have huge repercussions on the transfer market. After scorching through papers and sources from all over Europe, we have managed to find transfer stories that made headlines on July 4, 2018:

Premier League

On Manchester United's radar

Manchester United's bid for Alessio Romagnoli rejected

According to Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils have suffered a setback in their pursuit of AC Milan's Alessio Romagnoli. It is believed that Jose Mourinho had identified Romagnoli as a top transfer target only to see his opening bid fall on deal ears.

United had made a bid of €45 million plus €5 million in add-ons for the 23-year-old central defender. Milan are ready to do business for the Italian but are demanding a higher price for their valuable asset. The Rossoneri are expected to lose their top players this summer after being sanctioned by UEFA for FFP regulations.

Numerous reports had linked United with AC Milan's Leonardo Bonucci in the last few days. It may well have been a smokescreen from the Premier League giants to make their move for Bonucci's defensive partner instead which has however been rebuffed by the Italian giants.

Manchester City to complete a double transfer worth £108 million

The Mirror claims that the Premier League champions are set to land Riyad Mahrez and Jorginho for around £108 million by the end of the week. A £60 million has reportedly been agreed with Leicester City as Mahrez is expected to undertake a medical later this week.

Meanwhile, after months of negotiations, City and Napoli have reportedly struck a deal worth £48.7 million. Both the players will sign five-year contracts with the club. Mahrez is set to provide competition for the wingers whereas Jorginho is dubbed by many as Yaya Toure's replacement.