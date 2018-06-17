Transfer round-up: FC Barcelona to make Ousmane Dembélé + cash offer for PSG superstar, de Gea signs a new deal and more - June 17, 2018

Barcelona mean business. But will we see Ousmane Dembélé once more in a Barca shirt, with constant speculation regarding his future?

Will Dembélé be seen in Barcelona colours next season?

Good evening and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. With the focus now shifting to the World Cup, top clubs have begun their work on the transfer front.

And as always, there are stories which will have huge repercussions on the transfer market. After scorching through papers and sources from all over Europe, we have managed to find transfer stories that made headlines on June 16, 2018:

Serie A

United want Mandzukic as a cover for Romelu Lukaku

Juventus and Manchester United in talks over five players

According to Calciomercato, Juventus are set to hold mega transfer talks with Manchester United concerning the future of as many as five players. United are reportedly interested in signing Mario Mandzukic, Alex Sandro, and Sami Khedira this summer.

Meanwhile, Juventus are confident of landing Matteo Darmian. Personal terms have already been agreed with the fullback desperate for a move back to Italy. United are demanding €20million (£17.5m) for Darmian, whereas Juve are holding out for a fee in the region of €13m.

Lastly, Juventus are expected to enquire about Anthony Martial's services. The Frenchman is tipped to leave Manchester United according to his agent as the Bianconeri remain keen on signing the talented forward.

Alisson Becker agrees personal terms with Real Madrid

Real Madrid have picked up the pace in their pursuit of AS Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker. Gianluca Di Marzio has revealed that the Brazilian custodian has already agreed personal terms with the Spanish giants and is expected to sign a five-year deal at the Bernabeú.

Meanwhile, Real are reportedly set to open the bidding for Alisson next week with an offer of €60m (£52.5m) plus bonuses - but Roma are adamant over their valuation of €80m (£70m). Madrid have also kept Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois as a back-up plan, should their move for Alisson backfire.