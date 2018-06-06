FC Barcelona to offer €50 million + Andre Gomes for Juventus superstar, Chelsea closing in on a new boss and more: Transfer round-up, June 6, 2018

FC Barcelona are set to raid Juventus for what could be the signing of the summer!

FC Barcelona are all set to make head turns this summer

Good evening and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. With the focus now shifting to the World Cup, top clubs have begun their work on the transfer front.

And as always, there are stories which will have huge repercussions on the transfer market. After scorching through papers and sources from all over Europe, we have managed to find transfer stories that made headlines on June 6, 2018:

La Liga

FC Barcelona to offer €50 million + Andre Gomes for Miralem Pjanic

The Catalans have understood the importance of replacing Andres Iniesta this summer and have started the work in that regard. According to Don Balon, Barcelona have identified Juventus' Miralem Pjanic as the perfect fit at the club and are preparing a big offer for the Bosnian.

It is reported that Juventus value Pjanic at around €80 million. Meanwhile, Barcelona are looking to include a player in the deal to clear some of their deadwood in the process. An offer of €50 million + Andre Gomes is set to be made by the Spanish champions.

Ernesto Valverde does not believe Gomes has a future at Camp Nou and is looking to sacrifice him to rope in a deep-lying playmaker in the form of Miralem Pjanic. The Juventus man is also reportedly interested in making a move to sunny Barcelona.

Manchester United enter Clement Lenglet race

L'equipe understands that Manchester United are the latest club to note an interest in Sevilla's Clement Lenglet. The 22-year-old has become the centre of attraction for a number of top European clubs after his impressive debut season with Sevilla.

Manchester United are the latest entrants in the race to sign the centre-back who reportedly has a €35 release clause at his current club. FC Barcelona were considered as the favourites to land Lenglet until now but United's entry have made the matters more exciting