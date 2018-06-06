Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

FC Barcelona to offer €50 million + Andre Gomes for Juventus superstar, Chelsea closing in on a new boss and more: Transfer round-up, June 6, 2018

FC Barcelona are set to raid Juventus for what could be the signing of the summer!

Sumedh Pande
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors 06 Jun 2018, 19:57 IST
33.53K

Barcelona v Real Sociedad - La Liga
FC Barcelona are all set to make head turns this summer

Good evening and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. With the focus now shifting to the World Cup, top clubs have begun their work on the transfer front. 

And as always, there are stories which will have huge repercussions on the transfer market. After scorching through papers and sources from all over Europe, we have managed to find transfer stories that made headlines on June 6, 2018: 

La Liga 

FC Barcelona to offer €50 million + Andre Gomes for Miralem Pjanic

The Catalans have understood the importance of replacing Andres Iniesta this summer and have started the work in that regard. According to Don Balon, Barcelona have identified Juventus' Miralem Pjanic as the perfect fit at the club and are preparing a big offer for the Bosnian. 

It is reported that Juventus value Pjanic at around €80 million. Meanwhile, Barcelona are looking to include a player in the deal to clear some of their deadwood in the process. An offer of €50 million + Andre Gomes is set to be made by the Spanish champions.

Ernesto Valverde does not believe Gomes has a future at Camp Nou and is looking to sacrifice him to rope in a deep-lying playmaker in the form of Miralem Pjanic. The Juventus man is also reportedly interested in making a move to sunny Barcelona. 

Manchester United enter Clement Lenglet race 

L'equipe understands that Manchester United are the latest club to note an interest in Sevilla's Clement Lenglet. The 22-year-old has become the centre of attraction for a number of top European clubs after his impressive debut season with Sevilla. 

Manchester United are the latest entrants in the race to sign the centre-back who reportedly has a €35 release clause at his current club. FC Barcelona were considered as the favourites to land Lenglet until now but United's entry have made the matters more exciting

Page 1 of 5 Next
La Liga 2017-18 Manchester United Barcelona Football Robert Lewandowski Miralem Pjanic Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News
FC Barcelona closing in on Andres Iniesta's replacement,...
RELATED STORY
PSG superstar favours Barcelona over Real Madrid,...
RELATED STORY
Neymar wants a return to FC Barcelona, David Alaba to...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid closing in on Zinedine Zidane's replacement,...
RELATED STORY
Four players want to leave Real Madrid following Zidane's...
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona to sign three players worth €150 million if...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona eyeing €80 million Bayern Munich star and more:...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United to make a €100 million bid for FC...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid plan €50m + Ceballos move for Barcelona's...
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona to make five signings worth €250 million,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Primera División 2017/2018
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT CEL LEV
4 - 2
FT LEG REA
3 - 2
FT SEV DEP
1 - 0
FT MAL GET
0 - 1
FT LAS GIR
1 - 2
FT VIL REA
2 - 2
FT VAL DEP
2 - 1
FT ATH ESP
0 - 1
FT ATL EIB
2 - 2
FT BAR REA
1 - 0
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018