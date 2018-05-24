FC Barcelona to sign three players worth €150 million if a deal for Griezmann fails to materialize, Pogba-Rakitic swap deal planned and more: Transfer round-up, May 24, 2018

Antoine Griezmann's move to Barcelona is in serious danger. But Barcelona's plan if that happens is a blockbuster one!

Sumedh Pande 24 May 2018

FC Barcelona have a Plan B in place for Antoine Griezmann

Good evening and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. With the season now entering its final week, top clubs are keeping their eyes open on all potential transfer targets.

And as always, there are stories which will have huge repercussions on the transfer market. After scorching through papers and sources from all over Europe, we have managed to find transfer stories that made headlines on May 24, 2018:

La Liga

FC Barcelona prepare Plan B for Antoine Griezmann

The latest development in the transfer saga of Antoine Griezmann has revealed that the Frenchman may, after all, decide to stay put at Atletico Madrid this summer. In such a scenario, FC Barcelona have started to devise an alternative plan for Griezmann.

According to Don Balon, if not for Griezmann, Barcelona will then move for a utility fullback and two creative midfielders. The three-man Barcelona wishlist includes Joshua Kimmich, Miralem Pjanic and Christian Eriksen.

All three are reportedly valued at €50 million each. Kimmich is seen as an upgrade on Sergi Roberto whereas Pjanic and Eriksen can help to fill Iniesta's void. Philippe Coutinho will then play alongside Messi and Suarez in a front three.

Atletico Madrid make a massive offer to Antoine Griezmann

The reason why Barcelona are looking beyond Griezmann at this moment is that of Atletico Madrid's new offer for the forward.

The Daily Mail has reported that Atletico have offered Griezmann €25 million per year in wages if he signs an extension with the club. Barcelona have only offered him €15 million a year in wages.