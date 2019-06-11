×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

FC Barcelona Transfer News: Barcelona agree fee with Ajax for defender

Harshit Mishra
ANALYST
News
449   //    11 Jun 2019, 20:21 IST

Willem II v Ajax - Dutch Toto KNVB Cup Final
Willem II v Ajax - Dutch Toto KNVB Cup Final

What's the news?

According to reports, Barcelona and Ajax have an agreement over the fee for the highly-rated centre-back, Matthijs de Ligt.

In case you didn't know...

Matthijs de Ligt is one of the hottest properties in world football right now. The 19-year-old impressed everyone with his performances for Ajax in the Champions League and captained his side to a domestic double.

The centre-back is open to a move away from Amsterdam this summer, as he seeks a new challenge and every elite clubs, namely Barcelona, Manchester United, Paris Saint Germain and Juventus are looking to secure the signature of the highly-rated youngster.

The centre-back seemed destined to sign for the Blaugrana a month ago but failed to agree on the financial package proposed by the club. Seeing this as an opportunity, Manchester United stepped in with their own offer, which was way more significant than Barcelona's.

Paris Saint Germain and Juventus have also joined the race for the Dutchman as soon as he stalled the deal with the Blaugrana. The 19-year-old has said that he is yet to make a decision on his future yet and will think long and hard before choosing his next destination.

The heart of the matter

According to reports, Barcelona have agreed a €75 million fee with Ajax for the 19-year-old Dutch centre-back Matthijs de Ligt. However, they will still have to persuade the defender to move to the Camp Nou this summer as major European clubs are also interested in signing him. The youngster is weighing up his options and said in a recent interview that he would have to assess whether this is the right time for him to move to Barcelona. 

What next?

Barcelona might have agreed to a fee with Ajax but the difficult part of persuading the centre-back to come to the Camp Nou next season starts now. The Blaugrana have already made it clear that they are unwilling to offer as much as other clubs are offering for the Dutch centre-back.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Matthijs de Ligt
Advertisement
La Liga Rumours: Barcelona agree €75m fee with Ajax for Matthijs de Ligt
RELATED STORY
Barcelona News: Samuel Umtiti wants to remain at the club
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Top target speaks about his future
RELATED STORY
Barcelona transfer news: Catalans near final stages of agreement for Ajax wonderkid
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid agree €75M deal for Manchester United target, €180M superstar wants to join Barcelona and more La Liga news: 6 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Top 4 reasons why Barcelona should sign Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Top defender move was finalised last month in Monte Carlo
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer Roundup: Zinedine Zidane wants €70 million rated Barcelona target, club calls off potential raid for €150 million rated forward, and more - April 21, 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona News Roundup: Club set a date of announcement for €80M signing, Former coach convinced Messi to stay at Barcelona before his death and more - April 26, 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona transfer news: Blaugrana plotting to sell three stars, Former coach claims Griezmann will not be ideal for Catalan giants and more - April 4, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us