FC Barcelona Transfer news: Blaugrana to complete £107 million Antoine Griezmann transfer next month

25 Jun 2019

What's the news

According to reports, Barcelona will complete the signing of Atletico Madrid superstar Antoine Griezmann after a £107 million release clause comes into force on July 1st.

In case you didn't know...

Antoine Griezmann is set to end his four-year stay in Madrid after the 28-year-old announced that he will leave Atletico Madrid this summer. The Frenchman was on the verge of signing for Barcelona last season, but decided to stay at Atletico Madrid for the foreseeable future and signed a 5-year-contract.

However, the talismanic forward has decided to leave the club this summer and Barcelona are trying to lure to 28-year-old to Camp Nou this season. However, some reports suggested that the players and some section of the club were not excited by the prospect of the Frenchman joining the club, as they were unhappy by the way Griezmann rejected a move to the club last season.

The heart of the matter

According to The Telegraph, Barcelona will try and complete the signing for Antoine Griezmann after a £107 million (€120 million) release clause comes into force on July 1st. Previous reports suggested that Griezmann had already agreed a contract with the Blaugrana and only an agreement between the two clubs over the fee remained to be done.

However, these reports were shot down by Barcelona's president Josep Maria Bartomeu. In a recent interview, he said that there was no agreement with the player, contrary to what many reports were suggesting.

Reports linking Antoine Griezmann to Barcelona have gone quiet recently, with Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar been heavily linked with a return to the Camp Nou in the last few days. However, these new reports claim that the Griezmann's transfer to Barcelona is imminent and the club will complete his signing next month.

What's next

Barcelona have been heavily linked with a move for Neymar, who is desperate to return to the club this summer. The club can afford only one big-money transfer this summer, reports regarding Neymar's return would have sent Griezmann and his camp into panic-mode.

However, it looks like Antoine Griezmann will finally complete his move to Barcelona this summer.