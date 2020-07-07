FC Barcelona vs RCD Espanyol: 3 things to watch out for | La Liga 2019/20

Barcelona host basement side Espanyol in an extremely important derby

Here's what you need to keep an eye on in the Camp Nou clash

Sachin Bhat FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Barcelona host Espanyol in a very crucial derby for both sides

Barcelona host local rivals Espanyol at the Camp Nou on Thursday in an enticing derby with plenty riding on it for both sides. Four points behind arch-rivals Real Madrid, the Catalans must win all the four remaining games to keep their slim title chances alive and also hope that Los Blancos somehow slip up.

Espanyol, on the other hand, are fighting to stay alive in the top-flight. A run of five consecutive defeats has left them 11 points adrift of safety, and they must win all the four games to stand even the smallest chance of survival.

Earlier on in the season though, the Periquitos did manage to take points off the holders in an entertaining 2-2 draw. But can they do better this time?

With that and much more, here are 3 talking points ahead of the kick-off:

Will Barcelona end Espanyol's survival hopes?

Espanyol's term in La Liga is set to end at the hands of their domestic rivals!

After what's been truly an atrocious season, the Periquitos are staring down the barrel of relegation for the first time in 25 years. They've lost each of the last five games, and need to secure all 12 points from the remaining four games to have any chance of survival. Survival looks far fetched at this point, especially given Barcelona are fighting its own battles.

Barcelona are four points adrift of Real Madrid at the top, and must keep winning in order to push their Clasico rivals right down to the wire. Quique Setien's side also just hit top gear in the victory against Villarreal, whereas the last time Espanyol won at the Camp Nou was way back in February 2009! This will be the most crucial 90 minutes in the club's recent history.

Advertisement

Antoine Griezmann to keep his place?

Griezmann turned back the calock with a vintage performance in Villarreal

While it may seem everyone's merely jumping the gun after his performance in the Villarreal thrashing, Antoine Griezmann actually looked at home for once. His performance at the Ceramica was top notch and he also got on the scoresheet for the first time since the restart.

Whether this was a flash in the pan or really a turning point for the Frenchman can only be ascertained in the next game, but it might have certainly boosted his confidence and Setien would be wise to start him againas part of the Barcelona frontline on Thursday.

Pique, Vidal, and Suarez on the brink of suspension

Barca might lose some big stars in the final few games

With only four games left, Barcelona are entering the most crucial stage of the title race and need all their first team players available for the final push. However, as many as three players are on the brink of suspension.

Luis Suarez, Gerard Pique, and Arturo Vidal are all one yellow card away a from one-match ban. Even though Vidal hasn't been convincing in the recent clashes, he remains an important component of Setien's machinations, whereas Pique's ban would make it really problematic in defense as Samuel Umtiti is still out with an injury. Suarez, on the other hand, is slowly getting back to form.

Barcelona cannot afford to lose any of these stars if they are to push Real Madrid. So the trio must proceed with caution.