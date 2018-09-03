FC Barcelona vs SD Huesca: 5 Takeaways from Barcelona’s demolition

On Sunday, Barcelona played their first home game of the season, as they invited the newly promoted Huesca to Camp Nou. What followed was a breath-taking 90 minutes as the Catalan giants put 8 past a hapless Huesca.

With the victory, Barca now move to the top of the table, with 3 wins out of 3, leading Real Madrid on goal difference.

Here are 5 takeaways from the encounter:

#1 - Huesca make a statement

In the 2016-17, Huesca came close to their first ever season at the top flight, only to be knocked out in the playoffs. However, this year, they pulled one better and got promoted to the Spanish first division for the first time in their history.

After a victory against Eibar on the opening day of the season and coming back from 2 goals down to draw against Athletic club, Huesca are making a strong statement.

They took the lead with just 2 minutes on the clock, stunning the Blaugrana. After going 3-1 down, they still were relentless in attack and scored another goal. When most teams go to Camp Nou with a ‘Park the Bus’ strategy, Huesca showed the world that they are not afraid of the big boys.

While the scoreline suggests a lopsided contest, Huesca caused quite a few problems for the defending champions and could prove to be a tricky fixture for the teams to come.

