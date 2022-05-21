FC Basel vs FC Lugano prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2021-22

Seeking to end their five-game winless run and close out the 2021-22 Swiss Super League campaign on a high, FC Basel play host to FC Lugano at the St. Jakob-Park Stadium on Sunday.

The visitors, who are currently unbeaten in five consecutive games, will head into the game seeking to secure a rare win over the Bebbi, having lost each of their previous three encounters.

Basel failed to find their feet on Thursday as they were held to a goalless draw by sixth-placed Servette FC.

They have now failed to win any of their last five outings in all competitions, picking up three draws and losing two since a 3-0 win over Luzern on April 24.

With 59 points from 35 games, Basel are currently second in the Swiss Super League table, two points above third-placed Young Boys.

Elsewhere, FC Lugano maintained their fine run of results last time out as they picked up a 2-1 win over league champions FC Zurich.

This followed a 4-1 cup victory over St. Gallen on May 15 which saw them clinch the Swiss Cup title for the first time since 1993.

Lugano, who are unbeaten in five straight games, are currently fourth in the league table with 54 points from 35 outings.

FC Basel vs FC Lugano Head-To-Head

FC Basel have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming 22 wins from the last 39 meetings between the sides. Lugano have picked up six wins in that time, while 11 games have ended all square.

FC Basel Form Guide: D-D-D-L-L

FC Lugano Form Guide: W-W-D-W-D

FC Basel vs FC Lugano Team News

Basel

Basel will take to the pitch without Emmanuel Essiam and Andrea Padula, who have been ruled out through thigh and knee injuries respectively.

Injured: Emmanuel Essiam, Andrea Padula

Suspended: None

FC Lugano

Mijat Maric, Mickael Facchinetti, Noam Baumann and Stefano Guidotti are all recuperating from injuries and will sit out Sunday’s game.

Injured: Mijat Maric, Mickael Facchinetti, Noam Baumann, Stefano Guidotti

Suspended: None

FC Basel vs FC Lugano Predicted XI

Basel Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Heinz Lindner; Sergio Lopez, Andy Pelmard, Strahinja Pavlovic, Noah Katterbach; Wouter Burger, Taulant Xhaka; Dan Ndoye, Fabian Frei, Sebastiano Esposito; Adam Szalai

Lugano Predicted XI (4-3-3): Amir Saipi; Kevin Rueegg, Kreshnik Hajrizi, Reto Ziegler, Milton Valenzuela; Sandi Lovric, Mohamed Haj Mahmoud, Jonathan Sabbatini; Numa Lavanchy, Zan Celar, Mattia Bottani

$1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars

FC Basel vs FC Lugano Prediction

Lugano have hit their stride at the tail end of the season and will be looking to close out the campaign with their unbeaten run intact. Basel have struggled to grind out results in recent weeks and we predict the visitors will end their losing streak against the Bebbi and hold out for a share of the spoils in this one.

Prediction: Basel 1-1 FC Lugano

Edited by Peter P