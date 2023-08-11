FC Basel vs Lausanne-Sport Prediction and Betting Tips | August 13th 2023

Seeking to pick up their first win of the season, Lausanne-Sport take a trip to the St. Jakob-Park to face FC Basel in the Swiss Super League on Sunday.

The Bebbi head into the weekend unbeaten in each of their last 15 games against the visitors and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Basel were left red-faced once again as they suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Grasshopper Zurich in last Sunday’s Super League clash.

Prior to that, Timo Schultz’s men were dumped out of the Conference League qualifiers as they lost 4-3 on aggregate to FC Tobol despite claiming a 2-1 second-leg win against the Kazakhstan outfit on August 3.

The Bebbi have now lost two of their opening three league matches, with a 5-2 victory over Winterthur on July 30 being the exception.

Elsewhere, Lausanne-Sport failed to get their season up and running last Sunday as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Yverdon-Sport.

Ludovic Magnin’s side have now failed to win their opening three matches, picking up one point from the first nine available since their return to the top flight.

While Lausanne-Sport will be looking to find their feet this weekend, they have failed to win their last seven away matches across all competitions since the start of April.

FC Basel vs Lausanne-Sport Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Basel have been imperious in the history of this fixture, having won 29 of the last 46 meetings between the sides.

Lausanne-Sport have picked up six wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

Basel are unbeaten in their last 15 games against Magnin’s men, picking up nine wins and six draws since a 2-1 loss in September 2017.

Lausanne-Sport are without a win in their last seven away matches across all competitions, losing four and picking up three draws since March’s 2-1 win at Schaffhausen.

FC Basel vs Lausanne-Sport Prediction

Lausanne-Sport have failed to win the last 15 meetings between the sides, and looking at the gulf in class and quality between the two sides, it is hard to see that changing this weekend.

Basel return home, where they picked up a comfortable victory over Winterthur in the league opener and we are backing them to claim all three points once again.

Prediction: FC Basel 2-0 Lausanne-Sport

FC Basel vs Lausanne-Sport Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - FC Basel to win

Tip 2: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of the last six meetings between the teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - No (Basel have kept four clean sheets in their last four games against Lausanne-Sport)