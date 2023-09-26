FC Basel vs Luzern Prediction and Betting Tips | September 28, 2023

Round eight of the Swiss Super League comes to an end on Thursday (September 28) when FC Basel and Luzern square off at St. Jakob-Park.

The hosts are languishing at the bottom end of the points table following a 3-2 loss against Yverdon-Sport on Sunday. Timo Schultz’s men are winless in four league games, picking up one point from a possible 12.

They have won one of their first six games this season. With four points, Basel are 11th in the standings, level on points with rock-bottom Stade-Lausanne-Ouchy but ahead on goal difference.

Luzern, meanwhile, continue to strengthen their position at the upper echelons of the points table following a 2-0 win over Servette last time out. Mario Frick’s side have won their last six competitive games, including wins over Winkeln and Thun in the first two rounds of the Swiss Cup.

With 14 points from seven games, Luzern are second in the points table, level on points with first-placed Young Boys. They're behind on goal difference but have a game in hand.

FC Basel vs Luzern Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 52 wins from the last 81 meetings, Basel have been utterly dominant in the fixture.

Luzern have picked up 16 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared 13 times.

Luzern have won their last five competitive games, scoring 15 goals and keeping three clean sheets since a 2-2 draw against Hibernian in UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying.

Basel have one win in six home games across competitions, losing four, since July.

Luzern have won all but one of their last four away games across competitions, with a 3-1 friendly defeat at Hoffenheim on September 7 being the exception.

FC Basel vs Luzern Prediction

Basel have endured a turbulent start to their new campaign and find themselves scrambling for points at the wrong end of the table. In stark contrast, Luzern have flown out the blocks and should pick up a sixth straight competitive win.

Prediction: Basel 1-2 Luzern

FC Basel vs Luzern Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Luzern

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in eight of Basel’s last nine games.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in six of their last seven meetings.)