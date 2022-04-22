FC Basel vs Luzern prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2021-22

Looking to end their run of three consecutive draws in the Swiss Super League, FC Basel welcome FC Luzern to the St. Jakob-Park Stadium on Sunday.

The visitors, on the other hand, will be aiming to get one over the Bebbi, having failed to win any of the last eight meetings between the sides since June 2020.

Basel failed to return to winning ways last Monday as they were held to an uneventful goalless draw by FC Sion.

The Bebbi have now drawn each of their last three league outings since a 6-1 defeat against Karlsruher SC on March 24.

With 53 points from 30 games, Basel are currently second in the Super League table, 13 points off first-placed FC Zurich.

Meanwhile, Luzern were dumped out of the Swiss Cup last time out as they were beaten on penalties in the semi-finals by FC Lugano.

They now head to the Super League where they are currently on a three-game unbeaten run.

With 27 points from 30 games, Luzern are currently ninth in the league standings, five points off Grasshopper Zurich just above the relegation zone.

FC Basel vs Luzern Head-To-Head

Basel have been imperious in the history of this fixture, picking up 49 wins from the last 72 meetings between the sides. Luzern have picked up 14 wins in that time, while 13 games have ended all square.

FC Basel Form Guide: D-D-D-L-W

Luzern Form Guide: L-W-D-D-W

FC Basel vs Luzern Team News

FC Basel

The hosts will be without Emmanuel Essiam, Raoul Petretta and Andrea Padula, who are all recuperating from injuries. Taulant Xhaka will miss the game through suspension.

Injured: Emmanuel Essiam, Raoul Petretta, Andrea Padula

Suspended: Taulant Xhaka

Luzern

Pascal Loretz and Thoma Monney have been sidelined with muscle and ACL injuries and will sit out Sunday’s game.

Injured: Pascal Loretz, Thoma Monney

Suspended: None

FC Basel vs Luzern Predicted XI

Basel (4-2-3-1): Heinz Lindner; Tomás Tavares, Fabian Frei, Andy Pelmard, Noah Katterbach; Pajtim Kasami, Wouter Burger; Dan Ndoye, Sebastiano Esposito, Liam Millar; Adam Szalai

Luzern (4-3-3): Marius Müller; Mohamed Dräger, Marvin Schulz, Denis Simani, Martin Frydek; Christian Gentner, Ardon Jasari, Filip Ugrinic; Nikola Cumic, Marko Kvasina, Asumah Abubakar

FC Basel vs Luzern Prediction

Luzern have endured an underwhelming campaign so far and now face serious risks of relegation. They face the daunting task of taking on a Basel side which they have failed to beat in eight previous attempts since 2020.

Looking at the gulf in class between the sides, we predict Basel will come away with all three points.

Prediction: FC Basel 2-0 Luzern

Edited by Peter P