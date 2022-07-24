FC Basel vs Servette prediction, preview, team news and more | 24th July | Swiss Super League 2022-23

FC Basel host Servette at St. Jakob Park in the Swiss Super League on Sunday, with both sides trying to kick off their seasons strongly.

FC Basel drew their opening fixture 1-1 against Winterthur last time out and are currently 5th in the league. Alexander Frei's side will be heading into the game off the back of a 2-0 win against Crusaders in midweek. They will hope to take that momentum into the game against Servette on Sunday.

Servette, on the other hand, won their opening game 1-0 against St. Gallen last time out. Alain Geiger's side are currently 3rd in the league, behind Young Boys on goal difference. They will look to continue their strong start to the season with a win against Basel on Sunday.

Both sides will want to win the game and that should make for an enthralling contest.

FC Basel vs Servette Head-to-Head

Basel have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides and are unbeaten in their last five meetings against Servette, having won three of them.

The two sides played out a 0-0 draw the last time they met back in May.

FC Basel Form Guide: W-D

Servette Form Guide: W

FC Basel vs Servette Team News

Jean-Kevin Augustin will be a huge miss for FC Basel

FC Basel

Basel have no new injury worries following their 2-0 win against Crusaders in midweek. Anton Kade, Emmanuel Essiam, Jean-Kevin Augustin and Yannick Marchand are all still out injured.

Injured: Anton Kade, Emmanuel Essiam, Jean-Kevin Augustin, Yannick Marchand

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Servette

Servette came away unscathed from their 1-0 win against St. Gallen last time out. Malik Sawadogo is still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Malik Sawadogo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

FC Basel vs Servette Predicted XI

FC Basel Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marwin Hitz; Noah Katterbach, Andy Pelmard, Nasser Djiga, Michael Lang; Wouter Burger, Fabian Frei; Liam Millar, Darian Males, Dan Ndoye; Zeki Amdouni

Servette Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jeremy Frick; Gael Clichy, Yoan Severin, Nicolas Vouilloz, Moussa Diallo; Timothe Cognat, David Douline, Alexis Antunes; Patrick Pflucke, Sylvio Rodelin, Chris Bedia

FC Basel vs Servette Prediction

Both sides have been in similar form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Sunday.

We predict a tight game, with both sides sharing the spoils in a draw.

Prediction: FC Basel 1-1 Servette

