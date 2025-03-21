FC Cincinnati vs Atlanta United Prediction and Betting Tips | March 22nd 2025

FC Cincinnati and Atlanta United return to action in MLS when they go head-to-head at the TQL Stadium on Saturday. Ronny Deila’s Atlanta will head into the weekend looking to get one over the hosts, having failed to win the last seven meetings between the sides since November 2021.

Cincinnati were condemned to back-to-back defeats for the first time this season as they fell to a 2-0 loss against Charlotte FC at the Bank of America Stadium last Sunday.

Before that, Pat Noonan’s side were dumped out of the CONCACAF Champions Cup in the round of 16 as they suffered a 3-1 second-leg loss against Mexican outfit Tigres UANL on March 12 to lose the tie 4-2 on aggregate.

Cincinnati will be backing themselves to bounce back on home turf this weekend as they are unbeaten in their four games at the TQL Stadium this season.

Elsewhere, Atlanta United failed to find their feet last time out as they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Inter Miami when the two sides squared off at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Ronny Deila’s men have now gone three consecutive games without a win, losing twice and claiming one draw since kicking off the campaign with a 3-2 victory over CF Montreal in February.

Atlanta United have picked up four points from the first 12 available to sit 12th in the Eastern Conference table. Cincinnati, meanwhile, sit eighth with six points from their four games this season.

FC Cincinnati vs Atlanta United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With five wins from the last 15 meetings between the sides, Atlanta United boasts a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Cincinnati have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Noonan’s men are on a seven-game unbeaten run against the visitors, claiming three wins and four draws since a 2-1 loss in November 2021.

Atlanta have failed to win all but one of their last five MLS matches, losing three and picking up one draw since November 10.

Cincinnati are unbeaten in their four home games across all competitions this season, claiming two wins and two draws while scoring five goals and keeping two clean sheets.

FC Cincinnati vs Atlanta United Prediction

Cincinnati and Atlanta United have struggled to hit their stride this season and will head into the weekend looking to get one over the other. However, we predict Cincinnati will make the most of their home advantage and come away with all three points at the TQL Stadium.

Prediction: FC Cincinnati 2-1 Atlanta United

FC Cincinnati vs Atlanta United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - FC Cincinnati to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of the last six meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in five of their last six clashes)

