FC Cincinnati vs Atlanta United Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | MLS 2024

The 2024 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this week as Atlanta United take on an impressive FC Cincinnati side at the TQL Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

FC Cincinnati are currently in second place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been in impressive form this season. The hosts edged Columbus Crew to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Atlanta United, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The away side slumped to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of DC United last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

FC Cincinnati vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head

Atlanta United have a slight edge over FC Cincinnati and have won five out of the 14 matches played between the two teams. FC Cincinnati have managed four victories against Atlanta United and will look to level the scales this week.

FC Cincinnati form guide: W-W-W-W-L

Atlanta United form guide: L-W-L-D-L

FC Cincinnati vs Atlanta United Team News

FC Cincinnati

Aaron Boupendza and Yamil Asad have struggled so far this season and have been ruled out of this fixture. Alvas Powell and DeAndre Yedlin are carrying knocks and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Aaron Boupendza, Yamil Asad

Doubtful: Alvas Powell, DeAndre Yedlin

Suspended: None

Atlanta United

Tyler Wolff is recovering from an injury and will not be available for selection. Jamal Thiare and Derrick Williams are struggling with their fitness and are unlikely to be risked in this match.

Injured: Tyler Wolff

Doubtful: Jamal Thiare, Derrick Williams, Stian Gregersen

Suspended: None

FC Cincinnati vs Atlanta United Predicted XI

FC Cincinnati Predicted XI (3-4-3): Celentano; Murphy, Miazga, Robinson; Orellano, Bucha, Nwobodo, Powell; Acosta, Kubo, Baird

Atlanta United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Guzan; Lennon, Abram, Cobb, Wiley; Slisz, Muyumba; Lobzhanidze, Almada, Mosquera; Giakoumakis

FC Cincinnati vs Atlanta United Prediction

FC Cincinnati have grown in stature over the past year and will be intent on making the most of their good form. The hosts can pack a punch on their day and will need to be at their best in this fixture.

Atlanta United have been plagued by bouts of inconsistency and will need a run of good results in this fixture. FC Cincinnati are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: FC Cincinnati 3-1 Atlanta United