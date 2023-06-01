FC Cincinnati vs Chicago Fire Prediction and Betting Tips | June 3rd 2023

The MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures as FC Cincinnati and Chicago Fire go head-to-head at the TQL Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts set out in search of a seventh consecutive win, while the Fire will be looking to end their four-match winless run.

Cincinnati maintained their fine run of form as they picked up a comfortable 3-1 victory over New York City FC on Wednesday.

Pat Noonan’s side have now won their last seven games on the bounce and are unbeaten in 10 consecutive matches, picking up nine wins and one draw.

This superb run of form has seen Cincinnati surge to the summit of the Eastern Conference table, where they hold a healthy eight-point lead over second-placed Nashville.

Meanwhile, Chicago Fire continued to struggle for results as they were held to a goalless draw by Toronto FC last time out.

Frank Klopas’s side have now failed to win four of their last five outings, with a 2-0 cup victory over Austin FC on May 25 being the exception.

With 17 points from 15 matches, the Fire are currently 12th in the Eastern Conference table, just two points above rock-bottom Inter Miami.

FC Cincinnati vs Chicago Fire Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With four wins from the last 11 meetings between the sides, Chicago Fire hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

FC Cincinnati have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

The Fire are unbeaten in their last four visits to the TQL Stadium, claiming two wins and two draws since September 2019.

Cincinnati boast a 100% home record this season, having won their 10 matches on home turf so far.

FC Cincinnati vs Chicago Fire Prediction

Cincinnati have flown out of their blocks this season and currently lead the way at the summit of the MLS table.

Their superb home record has been pivotal in what has been a superb start to the season and we fancy them coming away with another victory in front of their home fans.

Prediction: FC Cincinnati 3-1 Chicago Fire

FC Cincinnati vs Chicago Fire Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - FC Cincinnati

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five meetings)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of the last five clashes between the teams)

