FC Cincinnati vs Colorado Rapids Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th April 2024

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Colorado Rapids lock horns with an impressive FC Cincinnati side in an important clash at the TQL Stadium on Saturday.

FC Cincinnati vs Colorado Rapids Preview

FC Cincinnati are currently in third place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been in excellent form this season. The home side edged Atlanta United to an important 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Colorado Rapids, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the Western Conference league table at the moment and have also stepped up to the plate this season. The Rapids defeated FC Dallas by a 2-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

FC Cincinnati vs Colorado Rapids Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Colorado Rapids have a slight edge over FC Cincinnati and have won two out of the last three matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FC Cincinnati's one victory.

After winning the first two matches between the two teams in the MLS, Colorado Rapids suffered their first defeat against FC Cincinnati by a 1-0 margin last year.

FC Cincinnati have won only one of their last four matches at home in the regular season of the MLS and have lost five of their last 13 home games in all competitions.

Colorado Rapids have won consecutive matches in the regular season of the MLS for the first time since September 2022 and last won three such games in a row in August 2021.

Luciano Acosta has contributed to at least one goal in 13 different matches since the start of the 2022 season.

FC Cincinnati vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

FC Cincinnati have come into their own this season and will be intent on making the most of their impressive form. The hosts have a good squad at their disposal and will need to make their mark this weekend.

Colorado Rapids have punched above their weight this season and are on an unbeaten run of four games at the moment. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: FC Cincinnati 2-2 Colorado Rapids

FC Cincinnati vs Colorado Rapids Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Colorado Rapids to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Luciano Acosta to score - Yes