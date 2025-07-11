FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th July 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this week as Columbus Crew lock horns with an impressive FC Cincinnati side in an important encounter at the TQL Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew Preview

Columbus Crew are currently in fourth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Crew held Seattle Sounders to a 1-1 draw in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

FC Cincinnati, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form this year. The home side edged Chicago Fire to a narrow 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Columbus Crew have a good recent record against FC Cincinnati and have won seven out of the last 17 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FC Cincinnati's four victories.

FC Cincinnati are unbeaten in their last three matches against Columbus Crew - their longest such run against the Crew in the history of MLS.

FC Cincinnati are currently on a winning run of four matches on the trot and are the only team in MLS this season with multiple streaks of at least four consecutive games.

Columbus Crew have found the back of the net in their 12th match on the trot in MLS - the team's third consecutive season with such a streak in the competition.

Diego Rossi has picked up 10 goals and five assists for Columbus Crew in MLS this season.

FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew Prediction

FC Cincinnati have been exceptional over the past year and will be intent on making the most of their form this weekend. The hosts can be lethal on their day and will look to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Columbus Crew have also been impressive this season and can be a lethal goalscoring unit on their day. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: FC Cincinnati 2-2 Columbus Crew

FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: FC Cincinnati to score first - Yes

