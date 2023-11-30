FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd December 2023

The MLS Cup features a round of Conference finals this weekend as FC Cincinnati take on an impressive Columbus Crew side in an important clash at the TQL Stadium on Saturday.

FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew Preview

FC Cincinnati finished at the top of the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been exceptional over the course of their campaign. The hosts stunned Philadelphia Union with a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Columbus Crew, on the other hand, secured a third-place finish in the league table in the regular season and have also stepped up to the plate so far. The away side eased past Orlando City by a 2-0 scoreline last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Columbus Crew have a good recent record against FC Cincinnati and have won six out of the last 13 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FC Cincinnati's three victories.

Columbus Crew have won only one of their six matches away from home against FC Cincinnati, with their only such victory coming by a 3-1 scoreline in their first visit to the TQL Stadium in 2019.

This fixture is the first knock-out match between FC Cincinnati and Columbus Crew in the MLS and also represents the first clash between two teams from the same state in a Conference final.

FC Cincinnati have picked up a total of 19 victories at home in all competitions in 2023 and could equal a record in this regard for a calendar year with a victory this weekend.

FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew Prediction

FC Cincinnati have made the TQL Stadium their fortress this year and will be intent on extending their stellar home record. The hosts have held their own against their in-state rivals this season and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Columbus Crew have been a formidable force this season and have come into their own in the MLS Cup playoffs. The Crew are in better form at the moment and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: FC Cincinnati 1-2 Columbus Crew

FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Columbus Crew to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Columbus Crew to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Cucho Hernandez to score - Yes