FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew Prediction and Betting Tips | May 20, 2023 

Seeking to pick up a fourth consecutive win, FC Cincinnati host Columbus Crew in the MLS on Saturday (May 20).

Cincinnati maintained their fine run of form, cruising to a 3-0 win over CF Montreal on Wednesday. Pat Noonan's men have won three straight games and are unbeaten in six matches, winning five, since a 5-1 defeat against Saint Louis City on April 16.

With 27 points from 12 games, Cincinnati are atop the Eastern Conference and have a three-point lead over second-placed New England Revolution.

Meanwhile, Columbus returned to winning ways in the league, edging out LA Galaxy 2-0 at the Lower.com Field last time out. Wilfried Nancy’s side were on a run of four straight MLS games without a win, picking up two points from a possible 12.

The Crew head into the weekend unbeaten in their last four games against the hosts and will look to keep the ball rolling. With 18 points from 12 games, Columbus are fifth in the Eastern Conference, level on points with sixth-placed Philadelphia Union.

FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With six wins from their last 12 meetings, Cincinnati boasts a superior record in the fixture.

Columbus have picked up two wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared four times..

The Crew are unbeaten in four games against Cincinnati, winning twice since a 2-1 loss in October 2020.

Cincinnati boast the division’s best home record this season, having won their nine games across competitions this season.

Columbus are winless in 11 of their last 12 away games, losing five since last July.

FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew Prediction

Cincinnati have flown out of the blocks this season and lead the way in the East. While Columbus should put up a fight, Noonan's men will likely continue their fine home form and claim all three points.

Prediction: Cincinnati 2-1 Columbus

FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cincinnati

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last five meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of their last six clashes.)

