FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

FC Cincinnati is set to host Columbus Crew at Nippert Stadium tomorrow in an MLS fixture.

FC Cincinnati comes into this game on the back of a 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Chicago Fire on Wednesday at Soldier Field. Goals from Fabian Herbers, Alvaro Medran and Ignacio Aliseda secured the win for Raphael Wicky's men.

Columbus Crew lost 1-0 to New York City FC on Tuesday at Red Bull Arena. An Alexander Ring goal was enough to ensure victory for New York City FC.

FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew Head-to-Head

In three head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even. FC Cincinnati has won one game, lost one and drawn one.

In the most recent match between the two sides, Columbus Crew beat FC Cincinnati 4-0, courtesy of a brace from Gyasi Zardes and goals from Lucas Zelarayan and Youness Mokhtar.

FC Cincinnati form guide: W-W-L-D-L

Columbus Crew form guide: W-W-L-W-L

Advertisement

FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew Team News

FC Cincinnati manager Jaap Stam will be without the services of goalkeeper Spencer Richey, who is out with an injury. There remain doubts over the availability of forward Jimmy McLaughlin and defender Saad Abdul-Salaam.

Injured: Spencer Richey

Doubtful: Jimmy McLaughlin, Saad Abdul-Salaam

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Columbus Crew will be without goalkeeper Eloy Room and midfielder Youness Mokhtar, who are nursing injuries. Defender Vito Wormgoor and key midfielder Lucas Zelarayan are unlikely to feature.

Injured: Eloy Room, Youness Mokhtar

Doubtful: Vito Wormgoor, Lucas Zelarayan

Suspended: None

Also Read: 5 greatest Brazilian midfielders of all-time

FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew Predicted XI

FC Cincinnati Predicted XI (3-5-2): Przemyslaw Tyton, Mathieu Deplagne, Kendall Waston, Tom Pettersson, Joe Gyau, Yuya Kubo, Caleb Stanko, Frankie Amaya, Andrew Gutman, Allan Cruz, Jurgen Locadia

Columbus Crew Predicted XI (4-4-2): Andrew Tarbell, Chris Cadden, Jonathan Mensah, Aboubacar Keita, Hector Jimenez, Luis Diaz, Sebastian Berhalter, Darlington Nagbe, Derrick Etienne, Pedro Santos, Gyasi Zardes

Hopefully it’s about to get a lot more real tomorrow #Crew96 pic.twitter.com/s3H417UWXc — DrPeteEdwards (@DrPeteEdwards1) August 29, 2020

FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew Prediction

FC Cincinnati will be the underdogs heading into this fixture. Jaap Stam's side has not been at its best, and the Dutch coach will be relying on striker Jurgen Locadia, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion, to provide the goals.

Columbus Crew, on the other hand, is expected to come out on top in this game, despite its recent loss to New York City FC. USA international Gyasi Zardes has been in good goalscoring form, and manager Caleb Porter will be expecting more of the same from the attacker.

Prediction: FC Cincinnati 0-2 Columbus Crew

Also Read: 5 reasons why leaving Barcelona could be the right decision for Lionel Messi