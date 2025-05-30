FC Cincinnati vs DC United Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st May 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as DC United take on an impressive FC Cincinnati side in a crucial clash at the TQL Stadium on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

FC Cincinnati vs DC United Preview

DC United are currently in 13th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have struggled to impose themselves this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against New England Revolution last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

FC Cincinnati, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The hosts were held to a 3-3 draw by FC Dallas in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

FC Cincinnati vs DC United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

DC United have a slight edge over FC Cincinnati and have won five out of the 13 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FC Cincinnati's four victories.

FC Cincinnati have won consecutive matches against DC United, with both their victories coming at home - they had won only one of their seven such games preceding this run.

FC Cincinnati are unbeaten in their last 12 matches at home in all competitions - their second-longest such run since 2023.

DC United have won only one of their last seven matches away from home in MLS but did play out a 0-0 stalemate against Nashville SC in their previous such game - their first away clean sheet in 23 consecutive away games in the competition.

FC Cincinnati vs DC United Prediction

FC Cincinnati have an excellent squad at their disposal and will look to make the most of their purple patch this weekend. The likes of Sergio Santos and Evander can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

DC United have struggled this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. FC Cincinnati are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: FC Cincinnati 3-1 DC United

FC Cincinnati vs DC United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - FC Cincinnati to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: FC Cincinnati to score first - Yes

