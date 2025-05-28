FC Cincinnati vs FC Dallas Prediction and Betting Tips | May 28th 2025

The action continues in MLS as FC Cincinnati and FC Dallas go head-to-head at the TQL Stadium on Wednesday. Pat Noonan’s men are one of just two sides unbeaten at home in the league this season and will be looking to extend this fine run.

Cincinnati were guilty of a wasteful display in front of goal on Monday when they fell to a 4-2 defeat against Atlanta United at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Before that, Noonan’s side were on a three-game unbeaten run (2W 1D) and had picked up seven wins and one draw from their previous nine outings.

With 29 points from 15 MLS matches, Cincinnati currently sit second in the Eastern Conference standings, just one point behind first-placed Philadelphia Union.

Dallas, on the other hand, failed to find their feet last weekend as they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field.

Eric Quill’s men have now lost three back-to-back games across all competitions, a run which has seen them crash out of the US Open Cup courtesy of a penalty-shootout defeat against New York Red Bulls on May 22.

Dallas have picked up 16 points from their 14 MLS matches so far to sit 11th in the Western Conference standings, but could move level with eighth-placed San Jose Earthquakes with a win on Wednesday.

FC Cincinnati vs FC Dallas Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between Cincinnati and FC Dallas, with both sides picking up one win each from their previous two encounters.

Dallas have failed to win their most recent four MLS games, picking up just one point from the last 12 available since a thrilling 4-3 victory over Inter Miami on April 27.

Cincinnati are yet to suffer defeat at home this season, having secured five wins and three draws from their eight games across all competitions.

Dallas have managed just one win from their last six away matches while losing three and picking up two draws since the start of April.

FC Cincinnati vs FC Dallas Prediction

Cincinnati hit a bump in the road last time out and will head into Wednesday’s clash looking to return to winning ways.

Noonan’s men take on an out-of-sorts Dallas side who have struggled for consistency this season and we are backing them to come away with all three points at the TQL Stadium.

Prediction: FC Cincinnati 2-0 FC Dallas

FC Cincinnati vs FC Dallas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cincinnati to win

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in nine of Cincinnati’s last 10 games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been at least 11 corner kicks in four of the hosts’ last five outings)

