FC Cincinnati vs Guadalajara Prediction and Betting Tips | August 7th 2025

FC Cincinnati and Guadalajara return to action in the Leagues Cup when they lock horns at the TQL Stadium on Thursday. Both sides head into the game off the back of picking up contrasting results, with the Mexican Liga MX side beating Charlotte on penalties.
Cincinnati were denied back-to-back victories in the Leagues Cup as they fell to a penalty-shootout defeat against Juarez despite fighting back from behind to force a 2-2 draw in normal time at the TQL Stadium.
Before that, Pat Noonan’s men were on a four-game unbeaten run across all competitions, picking up one draw and three wins, including a 3-2 victory over Mexican powerhouse Monterrey in the Leagues Cup curtain-raiser on August 1.
Back in the MLS, Cincinnati have enjoyed a solid 2025 campaign as they sit second in the Eastern Conference table with 49 points from 25 games, one point behind first-placed Philadelphia Union.
Elsewhere, Guadalajara turned in a resilient team display on Monday when they secured a penalty-shootout win over Charlotte FC following a 2-2 stalemate in normal time at the Bank of America Stadium.
Prior to that, Gabriel Milito’s men kicked off the continental tournament with a narrow 1-0 defeat against New York Red Bulls at the Yankee Stadium courtesy of a dramatic 97th-minute strike from Emil Forsberg.
While Guadalajara will look to continue from where they left off against Charlotte, next up is the challenge of an opposing side who have won their previous two meetings since September 2022.
FC Cincinnati vs Guadalajara Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the third meeting between Cincinnati and Guadalajara, with the MLS side claiming two wins from their previous two encounters.
- Guadalajara are unbeaten in nine of their last 11 games across all competitions, claiming seven wins and two draws since April 12.
- Cincinnati are unbeaten in 15 of their 18 home matches in 2025, picking up 10 wins and five draws since the turn of the year.
- Guadalajara have failed to win six of their last seven competitive away matches, losing three and claiming three draws since March 13.
FC Cincinnati vs Guadalajara Prediction
Cincinnati were unlucky to leave empty-handed against Juarez last time out and they will head into Thursday’s clash looking to bounce back.
Guadalajara picked up a huge result against Charlotte but we predict they will come crashing back down to earth at the TQL Stadium.
Prediction: FC Cincinnati 3-1 Guadalajara
FC Cincinnati vs Guadalajara Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Cincinnati to win
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of Guadalajara’s last seven games)
Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in five of the visitors’ last seven outings)