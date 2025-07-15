FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th July 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this week as FC Cincinnati lock horns with Javier Mascherano's Inter Miami side in an important encounter at the TQL Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.
FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami Preview
Inter Miami are currently in fifth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been in impressive form over the past month. The Herons slumped to a 4-0 defeat at the hands of PSG in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.
FC Cincinnati, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been excellent so far this season. The home side slumped to a damaging 4-2 defeat at the hands of Columbus Crew last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.
FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Inter Miami have a slight edge over FC Cincinnati and have won five out of the 10 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FC Cincinnati's four victories.
- Inter Miami were on a winless run of six matches on the trot against Inter Miami in MLS before they secured a 2-0 victory in their previous such game in the competition.
- After an unbeaten run of 11 matches on the trot at home in all competiitons, FC Cincinnati have lost two of their last three such games at the TQL Stadium.
- Inter Miami have lost only one of their last 14 matches away from home in the regular season of MLS in a run dating back to August last year.
FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami Prediction
Inter Miami have been in exceptional form in recent months and have relied heavily on the talismanic Lionel Messi in the final third. Messi scored another brace to pull his side past Nashville SC last week and will look to add to his burgeoning goal tally on Wednesday.
FC Cincinnati have a good squad at their disposal but have stuttered regularly over the past week. Inter Miami are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this match.
Prediction: FC Cincinnati 1-3 Inter Miami
FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Inter Miami to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Inter Miami to score first - Yes