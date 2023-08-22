FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd August 2023

The US Open Cup is back in action with another round of knock-out matches this week as FC Cincinnati lock horns with Lionel Messi and Inter Miami in an important encounter at the TQL Stadium on Wednesday.

FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami Preview

Inter Miami were a dominant force in the Leagues Cup and have been virtually unstoppable with Lionel Messi in their ranks. The Herons defeated an impressive Nashville SC side on penalties in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

FC Cincinnati are at the top of the MLS Eastern Conference table at the moment and have been a resurgent force in the competition. The home side slumped to a shock 3-0 defeat at the hands of Columbus Crew over the weekend and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Miami have an impressive recent record against FC Cincinnati and have won four out of the last seven matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FC Cincinnati's two victories.

Lionel Messi has been virtually unstoppable for Inter Miami and has already bagged 10 goals and one assist in only seven matches for the club.

After winning each of their first four matches against FC Cincinnati in all competitions, Inter Miami are winless in their last three such games and have conceded eight goals in the process.

Since Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami, Robert Taylor has scored four goals in seven matches - he had managed to score only five goals in the 60 games preceding this run.

After an unbeaten run of six matches in all competitions, FC Cincinnati have lost their last two matches.

FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami Prediction

Inter Miami have bolstered their ranks in recent weeks and have won their first trophy with Gerardo Martino at the helm. Lionel Messi has been in lethal form over the past month and will look to add to his burgeoning goal tally this week.

FC Cincinnati are in the midst of a slump at the moment and will be up against a difficult test on Wednesday. Inter Miami are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: FC Cincinnati 1-3 Inter Miami

FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Miami

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Miami to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lionel Messi to score - Yes