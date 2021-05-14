FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of interesting games this weekend as Inter Miami take on FC Cincinnati at the TQL Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have struggled in the MLS so far and are in desperate need of a victory this weekend.

FC Cincinnati are rooted to the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings at the moment and have endured a miserable campaign. The home side slumped to a 3-0 defeat against Orlando City last week and cannot afford another debacle on Saturday.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, have won only one of their five games so far and need to turn their season around. David Beckham's charges suffered a shock 2-0 defeat at the hands of CF Montreal in their previous game and have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture.

Phill Neville on mentality going into Sunday’s match. pic.twitter.com/59upI2Mr7J — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) May 13, 2021

FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head

Inter Miami have a good record against FC Cincinnati and have won the only game played between the two teams. FC Cincinnati have never defeated Inter Miami in an official fixture and will need to be at their best this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in November last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Inter Miami. FC Cincinnati gave a good account of themselves on the day but will have to take it up a notch on Sunday.

FC Cincinnati form guide in the MLS: L-L-D

Inter Miami form guide in the MLS: L-D-D-W-L

Also Read: Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami Team News

FC Cincinnati need to win this game

FC Cincinnati

Franko Kovacevic and Maikel van der Werff are currently injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. Przemyslaw Tyton and Luciano Acosta are also carrying knocks and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Franko Kovacevic, Maikel van der Werff

Doubtful: Przemyslaw Tyton, Luciano Acosta

Suspended: None

Inter Miami have a strong squad

Inter Miami

Nicolas Figal, Robbie Robinson, and Julian Carranza are injured and are unlikely to be risked in this game. Gonzalo Higuain showed glimpses of his potential last year and will want to take the MLS by storm in the coming months.

Injured: Nicolas Figal, Julian Carranza

Doubtful: Robbie Robinson

Suspended: None

FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami Predicted XI

FC Cincinnati Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kenneth Vermeer; Ronald Matarrita, Tom Pettersson, Nick Hagglund, Joseph-Claude Gyau; Kamohelo Mokotjo, Yuya Kubo; Alvaro Barreal, Isaac Atanga, Jurgen Locadia; Brenner

Inter Miami Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): John McCarthy; Joevin Jones, Leandro Pirez, Ryan Shawcross, Kevin Leerdam; Gregore, Blaise Matuidi; Jay Chapman, Rodolfo Pizarro, Lewis Morgan; Gonzalo Higuain

FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami Prediction

Inter Miami have made impressive strides with their performances in recent months and have a point to prove in this game. The likes of Blaise Matuidi and Gonzalo Higuain have not been at their best and will need to step up this weekend.

FC Cincinnati have endured a miserable campaign so far and will need to play out of their skins in this match. Inter Miami are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: FC Cincinnati 1-2 Inter Miami

Also Read: Chelsea Women vs Barcelona Femeni prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Women's Champions League Final 2020-21