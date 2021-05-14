Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Real Madrid are back in action with another crucial La Liga fixture this weekend as they host Athletic Bilbao at San Mames on Sunday. Real Madrid are still in the title race at the moment and cannot afford to drop points in this match.

Athletic Bilbao are currently in ninth place in the La Liga standings and have been a resurgent force under Marcelino. The Basque giants were stunned by SD Huesca in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, have put up an admirable fight in the title race and are two points behind Atletico Madrid at the moment. Los Blancos thrashed Granada by a 4-1 margin earlier this week and will need a similar performance against Athletic Bilbao.

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head

Real Madrid have a good record against Athletic Bilbao and have won 21 games out of a total of 29 matches played between the two teams. Athletic Bilbao have managed only three victories against Real Madrid and will need to be at their best this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the Spanish Super Cup earlier this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Athletic Bilbao. Real Madrid suffered a stunning exit from the competition on the day and cannot afford to have history repeat itself on Sunday.

Athletic Bilbao form guide in La Liga: L-D-W-D-W

Real Madrid form guide in La Liga: W-D-W-D-W

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid Team News

Athletic Bilbao have a depleted squad

Athletic Bilbao

Peru Nolaskoain, Iker Muniain, Yuri Berchiche, and Ander Capa are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of the match against SD Huesca. Dani Garcia and Inigo Lekue have tested positive for the coronavirus and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Peru Nolaskoain, Ander Capa, Dani Garcia, Inigo Lekue, Iker Muniain, Yuri Berchiche

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Madrid have several injury concerns

Real Madrid

Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez have sustained long-term injuries and remained sidelined for the remainder of the season. Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Ferland Mendy, and Raphael Varane are also injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Dani Carvajal, Lucas Vazquez, Sergio Ramos, Ferland Mendy, Raphael Varane

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid Predicted XI

Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI (4-4-2): Unai Simon; Mikel Balenziaga, Unai Nunez, Inigo Martinez, Oscar De Marcos; Jon Morcillo, Mikel Vesga, Unai Lopez, Alex Berenguer; Inaki Williams, Raul Garcia

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois; Miguel Gutierrez, Nacho, Eder Militao, Alvaro Odriozola; Casemiro, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos; Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid have done well to deal with their injury crisis this season and have a daunting task ahead of them this month. Los Blancos have excellent players in their ranks and the likes of Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos will have to step up this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao have impressive players in their ranks but have been plagued by bouts of inconsistency this season. Real Madrid are known for the penchant for big games and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 2-3 Real Madrid

