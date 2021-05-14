Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Atletico Madrid take on Osasuna at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday. Atletico Madrid have been excellent this season and are the favourites to win this game.

Osasuna are in 11th place in the La Liga standings at the moment and have been fairly inconsistent this season. The Pamplona-based outfit edged Cadiz to a 3-2 victory earlier this week and will be confident ahead of this game.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, have a two-point lead at the top of the La Liga standings. Los Colchoneros fought their way to a crucial 2-1 victory against Real Sociedad in their previous game and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture.

Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna Head-to-Head

Atletico Madrid have an excellent record against Osasuna and have won 15 games out of a total of 23 matches played between the two teams. Osasuna have managed only five victories against Atletico Madrid and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two La Liga sides took place in October last year and ended in a 3-1 victory for Atletico Madrid. Osasuna were well below their best on the day and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Atletico Madrid form guide in La Liga: W-D-W-L-W

Osasuna form guide in La Liga: W-D-L-L-W

Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna Team News

Atletico Madrid need to win this game

Atletico Madrid

Thomas Lemar sustained an injury against Barcelona last weekend and has been ruled out of this fixture. Sime Vrsaljko is also yet to recover from his knock and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Thomas Lemar

Doubtful: Sime Vrsaljko

Suspended: None

Chimy Avila is back for this game

Osasuna

Ruben Martinez is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of this fixture. Jonathan Calleri and Manu Sanchez also have fitness concerns and are unlikely to be risked against Atletico Madrid this weekend.

Injured: Ruben Martinez

Doubtful: Jonathan Calleri, Manu Sanchez

Suspended: None

Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna Predicted XI

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jan Oblak; Renan Lodi, Jose Gimenez, Stefan Savic, Kieran Trippier; Saul Niguez, Koke, Marcos Llorente, Yannick Carrasco; Angel Correa, Luis Suarez

Osasuna Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Herrera; Juan Cruz, Aridane Hernandez, David Garcia, Nacho Vidal; Lucas Torro, Jon Moncayola, Javi Martinez; Kike Barja, Chimy Avila, Ruben Garcia

Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna Prediction

Atletico Madrid have been exceptional under Diego Simeone this season and will be intent on winning the league this season. Los Colchoneros face intense competition from Real Madrid at the moment and cannot afford to put a foot wrong this month.

Osasuna can punch above their weight and will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance in this match. Atletico Madrid are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 3-1 Osasuna

