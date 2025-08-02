FC Cincinnati vs Juarez Prediction and Betting Tips | August 2nd 2025

FC Cincinnati and Juarez continue their 2025 Leagues Cup campaign when they go head-to-head at the TQL Stadium on Saturday. Both sides picked up impressive opening-day results in midweek and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Cincinnati picked up a dream start to the 2025 Leagues Cup as they secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Mexican powerhouse Monterrey on Thursday.

Their spirited display against Monterrey was in line with their impressive form back home, as Pat Noonan’s men are unbeaten in seven of their last eight MLS matches, claiming six wins and one draw since June 15.

Cincinnati, who sit second in the MLS Eastern Conference table, are aiming to surpass their performance from the 2024 Leagues Cup, where they reached the round of 16 before losing 4-2 against Philadelphia Union.

As for Juarez, they left Charlotte FC stunned in midweek as they cruised to a 4-1 victory when both sides met in the Leagues Cup opener at the Bank of America Stadium.

Prior to that, Martin Varini’s men failed to win their first three games to start the new season, losing once and picking up two draws from their three Mexican Liga MX matches.

Juarez made it to the knockout stages of the League Cup last season before crashing out in a humbling 7-1 defeat at the hands of MLS side Los Angeles FC.

FC Cincinnati vs Juarez Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Cincinnati and Juarez have never met before and both teams will be looking to begin their head-to-head record on a positive note.

Cincinnati are unbeaten in eight of their last nine outings across all competitions, picking up seven wins and one draw since mid-June.

Juarez have won just one of their most recent nine matches while losing three and claiming five draws since the start of April.

Cincinnati are unbeaten in 14 of their 16 home games in 2025, picking up 10 wins and four draws since the turn of the year.

FC Cincinnati vs Juarez Prediction

While Juarez will be looking to continue from where they dropped off against Charlotte, they have their work cut out against a well-drilled and more experienced Cincinnati side.

Noonan’s men boast the firepower needed to get the job done and we are backing them to secure maximum points in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: FC Cincinnati 3-1 Juarez

FC Cincinnati vs Juarez Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cincinnati to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of Cincinnati’s last eight games)

Tip 3: First to score - Cincinnati (The hosts have also opened the scoring in eight of their last nine matches)

